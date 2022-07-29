Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

www.yardbarker.com
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
East Notes: Pacers, Myles Turner, Raptors, Cavaliers
Myles Turner has been at the center of trade rumors, but he said he is just focusing on what he can control. “The way I’m perceiving everything now, my outlook is I’m in great shape right now,” Turner said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve worked my way back for my injuries. And just carry myself as a professional as I always have. Whether that’s in [Pacers] training camp or whether that’s a training camp somewhere else, I’m going to go and be myself. And that’s all anybody, that’s all I can expect for myself. It’s definitely a proving season for me.”
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral
After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
Ex-Nets teammate: Kevin Durant gave up on playoff hopes during season
The seeds of Kevin Durant’s discontent in Brooklyn were planted well before his official trade request, at least if you believe one of his former teammates. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice podcast, ex-Nets guard Mike James made a pretty crazy claim about Durant. James said that Durant called him before this year’s playoffs started and said that the Nets were about to lose.
Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan
Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
Manny Machado Achieved An Important MLB Milestone
It seems like it was just yesterday that Manny Machado made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles and played a key role in their surprising run to the 2012 postseason. Fast forward 10 years and he has emerged as one of the best players the game has ever...
