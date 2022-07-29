ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say. The 48-year-old man, driving a Suzuki King Quad, was northbound on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man. He died at the scene. The ISP has not released the identity of Murtaugh man and the Minidoka County coroner did not return calls from the Times-News on Friday. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.

