Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago
August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently—which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there… but fish on!
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death

POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away

POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. The Fire Department said the fire was human-caused but accidental. There were no injuries.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire

POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track

POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider's name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead when ATV and pickup truck collide at rural intersection

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say. The 48-year-old man, driving a Suzuki King Quad, was northbound on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man. He died at the scene. The ISP has not released the identity of Murtaugh man and the Minidoka County coroner did not return calls from the Times-News on Friday. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.
MURTAUGH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents. The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls

The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls its home during the final weekend of July. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their tools for the job. Gabrielle Phinney the organizer of the event says this is the first event of its kind in the area. The post Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

