ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms
A wildfire ignites in the Firth river bottoms Friday evening. The post Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms appeared first on Local News 8.
Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue
Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. The post Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Pedestrian crossing improvements to be made at Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and include boring, pulling concrete,...
Pocatello police investigating suspicious death
POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release. The female, who has not been identified,...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. The Fire Department said the fire was human-caused but accidental. There were no injuries.
Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire
POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
Bonneville County deputies have responded to at least 30 water rescues this season
IDAHO FALLS — From the beginning of May until now, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has responded to at least 30 water rescues. “In the month of July, there were 12 of them or more. We are on an average of one every other day but with the ones this week, we are a little more than one a day,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider's name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
Murtaugh man dies in Minidoka County crash
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Minidoka County. ISP officials say the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on 800N and 100W when a quad failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup.
One dead when ATV and pickup truck collide at rural intersection
PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say. The 48-year-old man, driving a Suzuki King Quad, was northbound on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man. He died at the scene. The ISP has not released the identity of Murtaugh man and the Minidoka County coroner did not return calls from the Times-News on Friday. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.
Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents. The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was...
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls its home during the final weekend of July. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their tools for the job. Gabrielle Phinney the organizer of the event says this is the first event of its kind in the area. The post Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC. The post DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls holds first annual Mutton Bustin’ pre-qualifier
Eager fans are counting down the days till Idaho fall's war bonnet rodeo. While the event doesn't start until Wednesday, August 3rd, some lucky little rodeo stars got a taste of what's to come at the Mutton Bustin' pre-qualifier. The post Idaho Falls holds first annual Mutton Bustin’ pre-qualifier appeared first on Local News 8.
California man charged in construction site burglaries reaches plea in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — One of the two men charged in Pocatello and Shelley construction site burglaries has reached a plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by possession, according to court documents. In exchange, the prosecutor will dismiss a burglary charge.
Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues
For maybe the first time, Idaho Falls is facing problems with homelessness and growing populations of encampments facing larger cities. The post Idaho Falls City Council looks for solutions to growing homelessness issues appeared first on Local News 8.
