MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Mountain lion removed from Great Falls home
FWP said that shortly after wardens arrived, the lion inadvertently broke a window and went into the basement of the home.
Mountain lion in Great Falls; FWP and GFPD at the scene
"If you are in this area please stay in your home! If the lion exits the deck space officers may be forced to shoot it."
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Wildlife officials receive reports of cow moose, calf heading through Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are receiving multiple reports of a cow moose and calf moose heading through Great Falls Thursday morning. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4 advised via Facebook do not chase them; rather, keep enough distance and let them leave the area on their own.
Bicyclist dies after crashing into parked truck
The incident happened near the 700 block of River Drive South, near the Best Western and the Extended Stay hotels.
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
Great Falls police respond to bicyclist death
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We are learning more about a bicyclist who died just before midnight Wednesday night in Great Falls. KFBB spoke with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), who responded to a call of a man lying in the streets near the Best Western hotel. GFPD confirmed that...
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
Montana parents sentenced to life in prison for torture and beating death of 5-year-old son
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were sentenced to life in prison this week for torturing, starving, and beating their son to death. According to the Great Falls Tribune, a Cascade County judge handed Emilio Emmanuel Renova Sr. 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for deliberate homicide, and Stephanie Grace Byington 100 years for accountability to deliberate homicide for the death of Antonio "Tony" Renova. She will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
