Pac-12 Media Day One-On-One: Jaxson Kirkland

Lincoln Riley has pulled no punches when it comes to the separation he thinks there should be between NIL opportunities and the recruiting of high school players. When asked earlier this past spring, Riley told the media very candidly “In every sense of the word, it's different. You know, the reality is it's made what's gone on at certain places for a long time, it's going to put it out in the open, so maybe some positives there. I'm a fan of guys being able to capitalize on their NIL…"There was no doubt it was going to seep into recruiting at some point. I think that anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that because that wasn't the intention. We all get that. A lot of people voiced concerns when NIL came up that there had to be a plan for that. Instead, we instituted NIL without any plan for that, so that's why we're at where we're at. And I'm sure, at some point, there is going to be a market correction if you will, with recruiting. Hopefully, there will be because in a perfect world they stay separate.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO