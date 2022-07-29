Pac-12 Media Day One-On-One: Jaxson Kirkland

247sports.com
Everything Oregon AD Rob Mullens said at Pac-12 Media Day
Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens spoke with a collection of the media Friday morning at the Pac-12 Media Day. Mullens addressed conference realignment, NIL, the Pac-12's media deal, the future of college athletics, and where the Oregon Ducks are going in the next few years as the college landscape shifts.
3 questions for WSU's Ron Stone Jr. at Pac-12 Media Day
LOS ANGELES -- The file on Washington State's fifth-year EDGE Ron Stone Jr. is thick. He heads into 2022 on the Nagurski Award watch list for national defensive player of the year after a monster 2021 in which he became the first WSU defensive lineman since other-worldly Hercules Mata'afa in 2017 to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors. His 11.5 tackles for loss last season was the fifth-most in the conference and his 38 quarterback pressures the fourth most. PFF also rated him as one of the conference's best run defenders,
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
Pac-12 Media Day 1-on-1 with Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick
BuffStampede.com caught up with Casey Roddick at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. After dealing with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, last off-season, Roddick has been healthy in 2022. He has 18 starts under his belt entering his upcoming redshirt junior campaign...
Kalen DeBoer addresses the press during Pac-12 Media Day
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer just spoke with the media at Pac-12 Media Day, and here is what DeBoer had to say. Thank you. Good morning. It's great to see all of you here. First of all, just want to thank you for spreading the message of Husky football as well as the Pac-12. I know we're excited for this season. Our staff has worked tirelessly since coming in mid December to January, building our team. We've had a great off-season from winter workouts to spring football, now summer workouts.
A&M's huge day on recruiting trail creates big-time buzz on social media
Texas A&M’s biggest recruiting event of the year did not disappoint as a pair of the Aggies’ top targets joined the class on Saturday. The fireworks began right around lunchtime when five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Hill is rated as the No. 15 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Podcast: Discussing the BBQ and where things stand with UM recruiting as we enter a dead period
It is time to talk recruiting one last time before the start of fall camp. In the latest edition of Through The Smoke, we touch on the big time recruits that made it down to Coral Gables that Miami fans need to know about. We also discuss what happened this...
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Pac 12 Media: Kyle Whittingham doesn't believe Utah is a team flying under the radar in 2022
Despite all the recent conference noise, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham doesn't feel like his reigning champion Utes are flying under the radar.
2024 DL Jericho Johnson breaks down offer from Oregon after SNL performance
Defensive line prospect Jericho Johnson came to Eugene to attend Oregon football's Saturday Night Live event with hopes of earning a scholarship offer. After performing.
Four-star edge Neeo Avery will make college decision today
Today is July 31. It is also the day Neeo Avery has chosen as commitment day. The 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher plans to make his announcement via social media channel Instagram. And, oh, by the way, he just wrapped up a two-day visit to Ole Miss. Avery is a four-star...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 33 Days
We're less than 40 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. The...
Pac-12 Media Day: Culture building coming faster than expected for transfer-laden USC
When USC released its 2022 media guide on Thursday, a small note was included about a big change, an exodus. The media guide revealed that 54 players from last year’s roster, including 35 letter winners, had departed the football program. Lincoln Riley knew when he took over the job...
Everything George Kliavkoff said during his Q&A portion of Pac-12 Media Day
Following George Kliavkoff's opening statement, he, along with Merton Hanks and Stanford AD Bernard Muir, answered questions from the media. Here is a complete transcript of Kliavkoff, Hanks, and Muir's responses. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox...
Pac-12 Media Day: Lincoln Riley doubles down on USC NIL policy, addresses Addison transfer
Lincoln Riley has pulled no punches when it comes to the separation he thinks there should be between NIL opportunities and the recruiting of high school players. When asked earlier this past spring, Riley told the media very candidly “In every sense of the word, it's different. You know, the reality is it's made what's gone on at certain places for a long time, it's going to put it out in the open, so maybe some positives there. I'm a fan of guys being able to capitalize on their NIL…"There was no doubt it was going to seep into recruiting at some point. I think that anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that because that wasn't the intention. We all get that. A lot of people voiced concerns when NIL came up that there had to be a plan for that. Instead, we instituted NIL without any plan for that, so that's why we're at where we're at. And I'm sure, at some point, there is going to be a market correction if you will, with recruiting. Hopefully, there will be because in a perfect world they stay separate.”
Pac-12 commish: No Pac-12 team leaving for Big 12
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff came out firing at media day, punching back at the Big 12, which he tells 247Sports is "tampering" by trying to lure Pac-12 teams to its conference.
After lengthy FSU unofficial visit, Blake Nichelson is heading for a decision
TALLAHASSEE — Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, alongside his parents, spent the past four days visiting Florida State. His visit included checking out multiple practices and attending the Seminole Showcase on Saturday. On Sunday, as the calendar again trended towards a dead period, the West Coast linebacker spoke...
Gabe Marks at Pac-12 Media Day: He's bullish on WSU, Kliavkoff and 'cultish' Coug fans
LOS ANGELES -- The last time Gabe Marks attended Pac-12 Media Day he was in the spotlight on his way to breaking the conference record for most career receptions. Today, six years later, he returned as member of the Pac-12 Football Alumni Council. When he was appointed earlier this year to join fellow Cougar legends Jack Thompson and Robbie Tobeck as WSU's representatives on the 36-person council, the marching orders were straight forward: study a wide variety of strategic opportunities to better position Pac-12 football for success.
UteZone's 2022 Utah Roster Composite Ranking: 10-6
With Utah football a week away from Camp Kyle, the Utes continue to move closer to the start of their 2022 campaign. We also thought it'd be a good time to rank our top 20 players this upcoming season. To set the table: There were five top 20 lists that...
Top-25 senior Andrej Stojakovic cuts list to six; decision coming before early signing period
Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 Top150, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. The finalists for the son of former three-time NBA All-Star, Peja Stojakovic, include: Duke, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA and Virginia. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward out of Carmichael...
