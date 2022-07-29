Cleveland Browns Claim Safety Jovante Moffatt

247sports.com
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on Cleveland
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB battle heats up in latest training camp update
As training camp continues for the Carolina Panthers, the battle for the starting quarterback job continues to heat up. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have both shown good and bad traits throughout the first week. On Friday, the two quarterbacks split the first-team reps on the Panthers’ offense. This comes as a change as on Wednesday Darnold handled first-team reps, and Mayfield handled them on Thursday.
'Wrong decision': Browns assistant Chris Kiffin spurned chance to coach with brother, Lane
BEREA — Chris Kiffin quickly realized he’d made the wrong decision, and it took him less than a month to rectify it. In January, the Browns defensive line coach left Cleveland for the University of Mississippi, where his older brother, Lane, is the coach. On Feb. 10, Chris Kiffin returned to the Browns, rejoining...
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one
The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo. To be fair, a picture or silhouette of Paul Brown would be awkward after he founded...
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News
On Friday, it was announced that a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will linger into next week. Watson was at the center of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He settled all but four of those lawsuits. Even though disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson hasn't announced a decision...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter
The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are on the verge of being a playoff contender in the American League. They are a game behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division, and 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild card standings. Those are deficits that this team can overcome during the remaining two months of the season.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
Joseph wants WRs to stack days more consistently; Manning camping well
Big picture, it's coming along in the pursuit to name a top six. As for the Monday picture, Mickey Joseph said his Nebraska receivers got their tails whipped by the defensive backs. "I talked to them today about just stacking days. Don't have a good day, then be satisfied and...
Versatile 4-star LB Grant Godfrey commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football has landed a commitment from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett linebacker Grant Godfrey (6-foot-3, 215). Godfrey chose the Wildcats over offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and TCU. "Kentucky felt like the place I can develop the most at and be coached by an amazing staff...
Report: Dane Belton missing time in New York Giants training camp due to injury
Current New York Giant safety and former Iowa standout Dane Belton was off to a hot start in training camp. On Monday, Belton showed up to training camp with his left arm in a sling. There's no indication of how serious the potential injury is. In three seasons at Iowa,...
