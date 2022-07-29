Marijuana scams hit mailboxes around Omaha metro

www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
WOWT
1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Omaha Police investigate early Monday shooting
Omaha Police say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Monday morning near 60th and Ruggles.
WOWT
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was shot by an officer as he allegedly tried to enter a home with children while wielding a knife. According to Fremont Police, officers were called to a home near North Hancock Street and Fairacres Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that the 911 caller’s husband had a knife and was trying to get into the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Officials...
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who ran from Department of Corrections
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
iheart.com
Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
Suspect in Council Bluffs allegedly rams unmarked cruiser, leads police on chase
Council Bluffs police say a man was arrested for allegedly ramming into a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase.
Motorcyclist dies after early Friday crash in Sarpy County
The motorcyclist was identified as 54-year-old Allen Patton of Omaha who was declared dead at the scene.
WOWT
Police investigate after woman stabbed in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a woman after investigating a stabbing Thursday morning near a residence in a north Omaha neighborhood. Sylvia Brown, 59, was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. She was booked into Douglas County. According to an Omaha...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night crash
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is critically injured in a Saturday night crash. Around 8:38 p.m., police say they responded to a crash near 30th and Young streets. Officials say one person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man accused of ramming police cruiser with stolen car, fleeing
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after he allegedly took police on a chase with a stolen car. According to Council Bluffs Police, an officer was patrolling in an unmarked cruiser near 16th Street and 3rd Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Friday when they saw a 2008 Porsche Cayenne that had allegedly been stolen.
WOWT
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
WOWT
Union leaders pleaded to increase criminal charges after Metro bus driver assaulted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Metro bus driver was attacked but while Metro won’t comment, the police and the bus driver’s union will. Like many streets in Omaha, Metro buses travel through 14th and Farnam all the time. But things were different just after 6 a.m. on July 22.
Comments / 2