Ranking Don Bluth's 10 Theatrical Films From Best to Worst

Disney+ is not playing around this August, with plenty of exciting new titles premiering throughout the month, including two of the most anticipated shows of the year. The new half-hour series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will mark the long-awaited MCU debut of the popular character Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Emmy-Winner Tatiana Maslany is taking on the title role and will be joined by Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Smart Hulk. Disney+ will also take audiences back to a galaxy far, far away with the Rogue One prequel series Andor, which will star Diego Luna returning to the role alongside a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona. Also in the world of Star Wars, albeit not cannon is the new animated special Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation. After briefly reuniting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love & Thunder, the new series of shorts I Am Groot, will give us more of everyone's favorite adorable talking tree Baby Groot. The latest Pixar film Lightyear will also be making its way to Disney+, so if you missed the legendary Space Ranger's origin story in theaters, you won't have to wait long to watch it from the comfort of your own living room. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are hitting Disney+ in August.

1 DAY AGO