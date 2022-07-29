ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Cevicheria and Oyster Bar Brings Baja-Style Fresh Seafood to Little Italy

A sleek spot for seafood touches down on India Street this week with the arrival of Crudo, a new restaurant and bar that replaces a shuttered dessert shop in the heart of Little Italy. With glass doors that open up the space to the sidewalk, the restaurant also has a large streetside patio that’s in the process of becoming a permanent parklet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe

Where: Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe, 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas, CA. Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. What: Drip black coffee and a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) Price: $2.90-3.35 plus tax. Tasting Notes: Roasted, baker’s chocolate. What I’m listening to: Jill Barber, “Petite...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Best Museums in San Diego, California

If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest

San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ethiopian#Take Out#Vegan#Bistro#Food Drink#Eritrean#North African
pbmonthly.net

This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego

Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
johnnyjet.com

The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.
CARLSBAD, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

New Restaurants to Check Out This July in Carlsbad

Food is more than survival. When we eat we make friends and we strengthen family bonds by sharing things about our lives. Sharing food has always been part of the human story. Children mimic the rituals surrounding food by having tea parties and trading treats during snack time. Birthdays are celebrated with sweets, and the association of food with love is built into our daily routines.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Pelagic species common during light La Niña years

Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks

The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy