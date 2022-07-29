www.sandiegoreader.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
5 local spots make Yelp’s list of best California coast beaches
Five of the best 20 beaches that the California coast has to offer are in the San Diego area, according to Yelp!
pbmonthly.net
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
thelosangelesbeat.com
Take ‘A Trip to the Tropics’: ‘Tiki Oasis’ Adds a Dash of Caribbean Flavor
Tiki Oasis 2022 is once again at the elegant mid-century modern beauty, the Town and Country Hotel in Hotel Circle, San Diego, this Wednesday, August 3, through Sunday, August 7, 2021. Themed a “Trip to the Tropics,” Tiki Oasis is celebrating the Caribbean Islands and their influence on Tiki subculture,...
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
johnnyjet.com
The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
visitcarlsbad.com
New Restaurants to Check Out This July in Carlsbad
Food is more than survival. When we eat we make friends and we strengthen family bonds by sharing things about our lives. Sharing food has always been part of the human story. Children mimic the rituals surrounding food by having tea parties and trading treats during snack time. Birthdays are celebrated with sweets, and the association of food with love is built into our daily routines.
The Alley On the Move Again in San Diego
Taiwanese Boba Chain Planning Another Location in UTC
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks
The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
theresandiego.com
Wynston’s Ice Cream Graduates To A Bigger Location At North City Just In Time For Prime Ice Cream Season
Wynston’s Ice Cream is not new to the San Diego ice cream scene, but this new, much larger storefront marks a significant milestone for the North American Ice Cream Association National Blue Ribbon winner. The “entrepreneurial incubator” graduate. At the beginning, Chris and Sarah Wynn were passionate...
