LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star OT Tyree Adams

Bengal Tiger Podcast: Louisiana recruiting for LSU set to get red hot in August
On this edition of The Bengal Tiger Podcast, Billy Embody breaks down what could be a huge start to August for LSU in Louisiana recruiting. What does 4-star QB Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue mean? Can LSU land a pair of Baton Rouge area prospects with decisions coming in the next week?
Finishing out the 23 class
Assuming the probables discussed last several days get us to 22-23, how do we look to finish? I'm guessing 1 WR, 1-2 TEs, 1 OL, maybe one more DT & LB. Given we're graduating 6DBs including every starter and NB we could take 1-2 more there. At these positions are there a few names to watch other than Williams at DB or the TE we just offered?...above all else it can't be said enough the job that Kelly, the staff he put together and the blueprint he's used so far has been executed to perfection especially given the circumstances he walked into just 8 months ago. Wherever we finish according to the sites I know we will have a top 3-5 class based on actual talent and meeting the needs of the team in this cycle.
lsu.szn class prediction 2.0
So they are forecasting three additional players that have not already committed or been CBd? Very informative and bold. As the current rankings stack up right now on 247 that class would put LSU at 300.14 team score with 26 commits. LSU Fan. Member since Mar 2021. 592 posts. Posted...
NIL has been sorta fixed in Louisiana and therefore LSU
Do we go back and get a few guys that we missed on previously due to NIL back to LSU like the 5 star safety that went to Texas AM last year and the 5 star committed to Texas. With NIL and the transfer rule, anything is possible. Member since...
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
Bigger college football brand, OU or LSU?
OU fans seem to think they're a way bigger brand citing recent viewership and revenue which they obviously have an edge in because of the difference in quality of season for both teams. What's the rant's opinion? I think it's more than just those 2 metrics, I think LSU is...
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
Two NOLA natives in the mix as Cajuns’ QB battle heats up in Sun Belt West
First-year University of Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux inherits a winning program from Billy Napier, now at Florida, but the New Iberia native will have to fill a hole left behind by the departure of quarterback Levi Lewis.
Letters: Pole vaulter soars heads and shoulders above all Louisiana greats
Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana. The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish,...
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Australian country star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La. in September.
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
