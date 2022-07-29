Can Hailey Bieber's $17 Smoothie Improve Your Skin? We Asked Experts

www.newsweek.com
Related
I’m a skin expert and here’s what your different spots mean
YOU spend weeks getting excited for a night on the town or even that special date. Then out of nowhere, an ugly spot rears its head, making you stressed and wondering how you will manage to cover it up. While you can always use concealer, experts have revealed the different...
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has an $18 Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin
Click here to read the full article. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.24 The Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream is a powerful, luxurious night cream that many Amazon shoppers swear...
4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw
This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020. Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Tiny White Tennis Skirt and Crop Top Were Made for Summer
Hailey Bieber has officially found the perfect sartorial antidote to summer's sweltering temperatures. On Thursday, the supermodel beat the New York City heat in an icy white outfit that was made for hot and humid days. Dressed in a stark white crop top and matching miniskirt with lace-up detailing, Hailey's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Refinery29
Could Ditching Serums Actually Give You Better Skin?
Gone are the days when the simple 'cleanse, tone and moisturise' routine was more than enough to look after skin. Now, social media trends, an abundance of brands, and a better understanding of the fabric of the skin has given us access to more products than we could ever have imagined. But if you ask dermatologists, one is arguably more popular than the rest: the targeted serum.
The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse
Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok
Brigitte Bardot might just be our ultimate nostalgic hair icon for 2022—since her bombshell look is a reference point for countless trending styles, be it her sweeping bangs, golden blonde tones, or teased-up styling. So it's not surprising that Bardot look-alike Shay Sullivan has gone viral on TikTok with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40
Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
Dermatologists Say This Is The Worst Cleanser Ingredient For Dry, Aging Skin–It's So Dehydrating!
Not all of us can be graced with naturally hydrated skin; unfortunately, many people struggle with a dry, flaky complexion, especially as they age. While this can certainly be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, there are lots of solutions out there, including a whole range of skincare products that are specially formulated for dry skin. But in addition to keeping an eye out for the best products to add to your routine, it’s also important to make note of the ingredients you should never be using on your face if you struggle with dry, aging skin—including one that just may be in your daily cleanser.
Bye Bye, Pores! This Serum Could Refine Skin Texture in Just 1 Week
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Why is it that every time we look in the mirror, our pores look like they’ve grown larger and larger? We find them staring back at us, taunting us. We didn’t ask for them! We didn’t invite them […]
Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Buying Sunscreen With This Ingredient—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on October 26, 2018. Dermatologists say sunscreen is the most important product in your skincare routine. No matter what the season or the weather, it’s essential to lather up your skin and protect it from the sun’s harmful UV rays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
Harper's Bazaar
Road Test: I Tried Skin Laundry’s First Non-Laser Facial
Over the last two years, my skin has taken a beating. Between the stress of navigating the pandemic and breaking up with hormonal birth control, I’ve been left with a face full of breakouts. Sounds like a blast, right?. Although the worst of my blemishes are behind me, uneven...
I tried the popular Cookies N Clean face mask from Fenty Skin and it cleared up my acne in less than a week
I tried the Cookies N Clean face mask for a week and was shocked by the results. My redness and breakouts started to clear after the first use.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dad Branded 'Rude' for Refusing to Share Food With Neighbor's Kid
The man argued he can do "whatever he wants in his own home" and insisted "feeding him isn't our responsibility."
Man Slammed for Sarcastic Comeback to Date Who Won't Drink Alcohol
"I find this incredibly childish," one person commenting on the Reddit post said. "Do people base their entire social life around drinking?"
Internet Goes Bananas Over Woman Using Food As Make-Up in New Viral Trend
People are going crazy online over a new make up technique which takes 'the natural look' to a whole different level.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0