Jay Johnson Announces The Signing Of Five Division 1 Transfers For 2023 Season

NIL has been sorta fixed in Louisiana and therefore LSU
Do we go back and get a few guys that we missed on previously due to NIL back to LSU like the 5 star safety that went to Texas AM last year and the 5 star committed to Texas. With NIL and the transfer rule, anything is possible. Member since...
Finishing out the 23 class
Assuming the probables discussed last several days get us to 22-23, how do we look to finish? I'm guessing 1 WR, 1-2 TEs, 1 OL, maybe one more DT & LB. Given we're graduating 6DBs including every starter and NB we could take 1-2 more there. At these positions are there a few names to watch other than Williams at DB or the TE we just offered?...above all else it can't be said enough the job that Kelly, the staff he put together and the blueprint he's used so far has been executed to perfection especially given the circumstances he walked into just 8 months ago. Wherever we finish according to the sites I know we will have a top 3-5 class based on actual talent and meeting the needs of the team in this cycle.
Bengal Tiger Podcast: Louisiana recruiting for LSU set to get red hot in August
On this edition of The Bengal Tiger Podcast, Billy Embody breaks down what could be a huge start to August for LSU in Louisiana recruiting. What does 4-star QB Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue mean? Can LSU land a pair of Baton Rouge area prospects with decisions coming in the next week?
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Michael Tyler aka Mystyical arrested on 1st degree rape charge
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past but had recently said he was trying to turn his life around, remained in jail Monday following his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, robbery and other counts in the suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
Trailer Hitch Installation
With oil prices up, I’ve decided it is time for the mandatory accessory every OT Baller must have but . . . Terrible time to make this decision. There's been a big hitch hike in prices lately. Terrible time to make this decision. There's been a big hitch hike...
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
