Geneva Emergency Management Agency Seeks Volunteers

Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
kanecountyconnects.com
Register for the Kane County Workforce Housing Summit Aug 23
Kane County invites you to join policy makers, elected officials, developers, and employers to discuss the need, resources, and opportunities for affordable workforce housing so that the Kane County citizens who are employed as teachers, librarians, and grocery store clerks, as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and retail, can live and be a part of the communities where they work.
thechronicle.news
Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune
Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Save the Date! Kane County Confidential Document Shredding August 13
Save the date for the annual Kane County Shredding Event for confidential documents on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 a.m. - 12 noon (rain or shine). This event is NOT for business shredding. The event will be held at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174 and any Kane...
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
Highland Park businesses affected by July 4th mass shooting to receive federal relief
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Small businesses that lost money because of the deadly Highland Park Parade shooting on July Fourth are getting some help.Governor JB Pritzker's request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration was granted. Highland Park is in Lake County.The disaster declaration is for Lake, Cook and McHenry counties in Illinois as well as for Kenosha County, Wisconsin, which shares a border with Lake County.It means small businesses, agricultural co-ops, and non-profit organizations can get low-interest loans. Qualified companies can apply on the U.S. Small Business Administration's website.
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
Highland Park temporarily moves memorial items honoring parade shooting victims
Memorial items honoring the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting were temporarily moved Monday.
nypressnews.com
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
Des Plaines council to decide on controversial high-rise development; residents concerned
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs. A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home."Twenty-one years.""My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since...
positivelynaperville.com
Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community
Above / Scott Wehrli launches campaign for Mayor of Naperville and he welcomes input. Local business executive, civic leader, and public safety official Scott Wehrli has launched his campaign for Mayor of Naperville. After serving for decades on various boards and commissions, this is his first time seeking elective office.
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
