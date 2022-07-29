ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crazy things happen when Wayne Rooney faces Orlando City

Wayne Rooney’s first MLS game as a coach came against Orlando City, the team he victimized for his most memorable moment as an MLS player. And on Sunday night, just like he did four years ago, Rooney helped D.C. United beat Orlando at the death with a dramatic late winner. This time though, it was Rooney’s in-game adjustments and motivation from the sidelines, rather than his heroic work on the field, that earned DCU a famous comeback win. Every D.C. United fan remembers Rooney’s heroics against Orlando City in 2018. His remarkable goal-saving run and tackle was followed by an inch-perfect cross from...
Yardbarker

Toronto FC to put new look up against Revolution

The New England Revolution will play host to Toronto FC Saturday night in a matchup of teams battling to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. Toronto (6-12-4, 22 points) might be 13th in the conference standings, but if their 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC last Saturday is any indication, upward mobility is possible.
MLS
FOX Sports

Rios Novo has 4 saves as Atlanta United ties 0-0 with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw Saturday. The Fire (7-10-6) outshot United (6-9-7) 15=13, with three shots on goal to two for United. Both teams next play Saturday, with...
FOX Sports

Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday. McVey took a...
FOX Sports

Savarino, Real Salt Lake play Earthquakes to 2-2 tie

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal. Jeremy...
ESPN

Alexander Ring, Sebastian Driussi lead Austin FC past Sporting KC

Captain Alexander Ring scored in first-half stoppage time and Sebastian Driussi added his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season to propel Austin FC to a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night at Kansas City, Kan. Brad Stuver returned from a one-match absence due to COVID-19 protocol and...
AOL Corp

Red card, goalkeeping gaffe sink Sporting Kansas City in return to MLS play vs. Austin

It feels a little bit like Murphy’s Law at the moment for Sporting Kansas City: What can go wrong, will go wrong. Within a six-minute span toward the end of the first half of Saturday evening’s match against Austin FC at Children’s Mercy Park, Cam Duke was sent off for two yellow cards and John Pulskamp had a ball go through both his arms and his legs and into the back of the net.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising crushes Colorado Springs, snaps club record winless streak

Wearing a wide smile, Rick Schantz walked towards the sideline and embraced part-owner Brandon McCarthy. In the background, drums from the supporters section meshed with the beat of The Phoenix by Fall Out Boy. It felt, once again, like all was right at Wild Horse Pass — the end to nine long, trying weeks of fruitlessly searching for answers. Back on May 28, when Phoenix Rising beat Hartford Athletic, 2022 had been a mildly disappointing but not...
