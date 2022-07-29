Wayne Rooney’s first MLS game as a coach came against Orlando City, the team he victimized for his most memorable moment as an MLS player. And on Sunday night, just like he did four years ago, Rooney helped D.C. United beat Orlando at the death with a dramatic late winner. This time though, it was Rooney’s in-game adjustments and motivation from the sidelines, rather than his heroic work on the field, that earned DCU a famous comeback win. Every D.C. United fan remembers Rooney’s heroics against Orlando City in 2018. His remarkable goal-saving run and tackle was followed by an inch-perfect cross from...

2 HOURS AGO