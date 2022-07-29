ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson brutally heckled on opening hole of latest LIV event

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 47

wayne stewart
3d ago

I guess trump is ok with foreigners getting our money if he gets some to. I guess America first last and always only counts in any business that trump doesn't receive money from

Reply(5)
24
judy van coevering
3d ago

all these LIV golfers can go straight to he**...... they sold their souls and self respect......

Reply(3)
28
Who is it?••• -
2d ago

As a side note : Any thoughts on how many sleeper cells were formed and will be left behind 🤔🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply
8
