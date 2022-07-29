Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

www.idahostatejournal.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
There is hope that the state of Idaho can have a competent family lawyer
When I received a call from Tom Arkoosh a couple of weeks ago, asking if I would support his candidacy for Idaho attorney general, I did not hesitate to say yes. It is an interesting fact that he favored me with his support for that same office 40 years ago. Tom was Gem County prosecuting attorney at that time, and I was looking for prosecutor support because my primary and general election opponents were both county prosecutors. I won the elections and served eight years as attorney general. I know what it takes to be the family lawyer for the Gem State, and Tom has the right stuff.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state's fourth reported case. Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County.
Out with the old, in with the older
Idaho’s Grand ol’ Party is under new management. The incoming cabal, sweeping every office but first vice-chair, brings new personalities into power, but resurrects a centuries-old philosophy. Expect a return to the self-serving, back-room dealing, power-brokering politics of the early 1900s. This new junta isn’t even a “Party”...
EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky
Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go. In St. Louis, the paved city environment couldn’t soak up...
Heat advisory issued for possible Sunday temps of 103 degrees in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday in East Idaho because of temps that could reach over 100 degrees. The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday because of forecasted temps of between 95 and 103 degrees in the region. The weather service said conditions in East Idaho will be hot enough to cause heat related illnesses. ...
Idaho mentor program benefiting inmates preparing for community re-entry
An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department’s Free2Succeed mentor program. Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times...
Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
Dangerous heat wave reaches into northern US Rockies
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A heat wave that’s been scorching the Pacific Northwest and is suspected in several deaths will create dangerous weather conditions in the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains this weekend. Heat warnings and advisories were in effect for north central Idaho and western Montana through Sunday....
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
