VIDEO: Buying lottery tickets for huge jackpot

www.wfsb.com
Related
NBC Connecticut
Ticket Sold in Conn. Wins $10,000 in Mega Millions Drawing
One person in Connecticut is a little richer after winning thousands of dollars in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. CT Lottery says one person matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. The prize is $10,000. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. In total, 158,005 tickets...
wiltonbulletin.com
$414K prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in July
As hype only increases for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, other Connecticut Lottery players are winning prizes of upwards of $400,000 this month. Overall, more than 110 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to an Oakville...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
CT Lottery Warns of Scam Where Person Poses as Mega Millions Representative
The CT Lottery is warning about a recent scam where someone poses as a Mega Millions representative and asks for sensitive information. Officials said the scammers are calling Connecticut residents and are telling them that they won a prize. During the call, the scammer asks for the resident's social security number.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At New Britain Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a group of new prize winners, including a resident who claimed a $100,000 prize. An unnamed New Britain resident claimed a $100,000 Cashworld 11 prize from a ticket purchased at Quick N Easy, located at 1517 Stanley St. in New Britain, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 28.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A muggy Monday will be followed by some late-week heat and oppressive humidity. Here's the mid-morning forecast from Ch. 3's Lorin Richardson. Wendell Edwards and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 1, including the opening of monkeypox vaccine clinics in CT. Updated: 3 hours...
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional restaurant chains
Whether its a grinder from Nardelli’s or a hearty Italian meal from Bertucci’s, there are restaurant chains in the Northeast with food that you simply can’t get anywhere else. Though some local chains, such as Subway, have gone global, there are many that have stuck to their roots and continue to only cater to customers in Connecticut, New England and tri-state area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Somethings Cooking
Here in Connecticut there are so many restaurants where you can grab a good meal, but one Guilford restaurant also provides great vibes. SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM UTC. |. By Roger Susanin. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first opened...
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: How to Reduce Wrong-Way Crashes in Conn.
This is already the deadliest year on record for wrong-way crashes in Connecticut. Eric Jackson, the Director of the Transportation Safety Research Center, joins Mike Hydeck to discuss a common factor in most of these crashes and what the state is doing to reduce them. Mike Hydeck: This year in...
Connecticut restaurant owner pleads guilty to involvement in $2 million tax fraud scheme
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to a $2 million tax fraud scheme that took place for several years at the restaurants he owns and operates in Connecticut and Massachusetts. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31
HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
NBC Connecticut
Clear The Shelters 2022: Participating Connecticut Shelters
From August 1 - August 31, 2022, we are once again partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend! Below is a list of participating Connecticut shelters. You can also browse on your smartphone for adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors with the WeRescue app.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Comments / 2