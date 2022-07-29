ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Buying lottery tickets for huge jackpot

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfsb.com

NBC Connecticut

Ticket Sold in Conn. Wins $10,000 in Mega Millions Drawing

One person in Connecticut is a little richer after winning thousands of dollars in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. CT Lottery says one person matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. The prize is $10,000. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. In total, 158,005 tickets...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

$414K prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in July

As hype only increases for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, other Connecticut Lottery players are winning prizes of upwards of $400,000 this month. Overall, more than 110 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to an Oakville...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Southington, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber

A muggy Monday will be followed by some late-week heat and oppressive humidity. Here's the mid-morning forecast from Ch. 3's Lorin Richardson. Wendell Edwards and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 1, including the opening of monkeypox vaccine clinics in CT. Updated: 3 hours...
MORRIS, CT
Seacoast Current

Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
HAMPTON, NH
NewsTimes

Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional restaurant chains

Whether its a grinder from Nardelli’s or a hearty Italian meal from Bertucci’s, there are restaurant chains in the Northeast with food that you simply can’t get anywhere else. Though some local chains, such as Subway, have gone global, there are many that have stuck to their roots and continue to only cater to customers in Connecticut, New England and tri-state area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Somethings Cooking

Here in Connecticut there are so many restaurants where you can grab a good meal, but one Guilford restaurant also provides great vibes. SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM UTC. |. By Roger Susanin. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first opened...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: How to Reduce Wrong-Way Crashes in Conn.

This is already the deadliest year on record for wrong-way crashes in Connecticut. Eric Jackson, the Director of the Transportation Safety Research Center, joins Mike Hydeck to discuss a common factor in most of these crashes and what the state is doing to reduce them. Mike Hydeck: This year in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nypressnews.com

Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Clear The Shelters 2022: Participating Connecticut Shelters

From August 1 - August 31, 2022, we are once again partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend! Below is a list of participating Connecticut shelters. You can also browse on your smartphone for adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors with the WeRescue app.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNYT

Prices on electricity bills expected to rise

If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE

