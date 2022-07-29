ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanderson, TX

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday.

Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.

The concerned parents provided the location where they had left their daughter behind.

Border agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector and west Texas law enforcement agent were dispatched but found the woman dead upon reaching her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVMCm_0gy5OQ4100
A view of a ravine that undocumented migrants used to enter the United States near Sanderson, Texas. A migrant woman was found dead in the area Wednesday after she was left behind by her parents, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Her death was caused by dehydration, officials said. Her name, age and nationality were not released by CBP.

Big Bend Sector chief patrol agent Sean L. McGoffin lamented the migrant woman's death after the border agents and cops tried to save her life.

'The passing of this young lady is tragic,' McGoffin said. 'I would like to stress how dangerous the terrain and weather can be for migrants or anyone in this region.'

Migrant deaths along the 1,954 mile border have increased in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BKbr_0gy5OQ4100
Border Patrol agents approach a man who got injured after crossing a river at the United States-Mexico border and reaching the San Rosendo Canyon on January 30, 2020 near Sanderson, Texas. 

At least 650 people died crossing the border in 2021, the most since 2014, when the United Nations' International Organization for Migration started collecting data on migrant deaths.

Most of the deaths, according to CBP, have been caused by heat exposure.

At least 290 migrants died during the first six months of 2022, including the 53 who died after they were found abandoned in a locked tractor trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27.

At least 32 deaths were registered along the U.S. Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector, which is responsible for securing 165,154 square miles throughout 77 counties in Texas counties and the entire state of Oklahoma. Agents also cover 517 miles of river front along the Rio Grande.

CBP reported 557 migrants deaths in fiscal year 2021, an increase from 254 in fiscal year 2020 and 300 deaths in fiscal year 2019.

Comments / 110

Jeffrey Perry
2d ago

If she didn't illegally sneak into our country she would still be alive. She knew the risks. If she would have snuck into North Korea or China they would have shot her.

Reply(1)
81
Jim Adamson
2d ago

How many thousands of deaths has Biden caused to both illegals and American citizens when you consider from exposure, crime and drugs?

Reply(3)
88
akguest
2d ago

"The adult migrant daughter..." seems a wee bit misleading , and the parents must surely be wishing they had not snuck across the border as illegals so that their daughter would still be alive

Reply(7)
42
Related
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sanderson, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#U S Border Patrol#Mexico#The National Guard#Cbp
Fox News

Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US

Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy