Hawaii received its final shipment of coal, in win for environmentalists

kion546.com
Related
kion546.com
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part...
kion546.com
Consultant pleads not guilty in ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance. James “Eric” Foglesong entered the plea Tuesday during an arraignment hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse. Last May, prosecutors filed charges against Foglesong; the candidate, Jestine Iannotti; and Seminole County GOP chairman Ben Paris. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Iannotti illegally accepted a $1,200 cash donation from Foglesong for her campaign.
kion546.com
Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. He will face Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago. His resignation followed a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped, and a risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job.
Comments / 0