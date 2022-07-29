ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Accumulate ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock Friday Morning?

investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PayPal, SoFi Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 12% to $100.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 12% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric recently signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with a major shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC, for a proposed convertible term loan facility.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Shipping#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Eps
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dish Loses 257,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Second Quarter

Dish Network lost about 257,000 net pay TV subscribers in the second quarter, compared with a drop of 67,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 462,000 in the first quarter of the year. The latest quarter’s figures include subscribers to the traditional Dish pay TV service, as well as the Sling TV streaming service. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Wednesday that it lost around 55,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest quarter, while recording a net decline of about 202,000 traditional satellite TV subscribers.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter Loses 226,000 Pay TV Subs in Second QuarterRoku...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy