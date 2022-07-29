ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii received its final shipment of coal, in win for environmentalists

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries. In Kansas, the top state elections official beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories, while in Washington voters were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.
ARIZONA STATE
abc17news.com

Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Kansas have chosen the incumbent secretary of state over a challenger who peddled election conspiracies in one of several primary races for a state’s top election official. In Arizona, voters were deciding whether to elevate a loyalist to former President Donald Trump who supports his false claims that he won the 2020 election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday were the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Kapolei, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
abc17news.com

Kobach in close race in comeback bid in Kansas AG primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is in a close race in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator as he attempts a political comeback. Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren for the nomination in Tuesday’s election. Both promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach built a national profile by writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected Kansas’ secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Trudy Busch Valentine positions herself as a Democrat who can win in November

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Trudy Busch Valentine cast her vote Tuesday at Ladue City Hall and briefly spoke to supporters and media outlets. Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, is one of 11 Democrats seeking her party's nomination in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. She is holding a watch party at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy