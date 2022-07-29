Hawaii received its final shipment of coal, in win for environmentalists

abc17news.com
Related
abc17news.com
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
abc17news.com
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries. In Kansas, the top state elections official beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories, while in Washington voters were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.
abc17news.com
Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Kansas have chosen the incumbent secretary of state over a challenger who peddled election conspiracies in one of several primary races for a state’s top election official. In Arizona, voters were deciding whether to elevate a loyalist to former President Donald Trump who supports his false claims that he won the 2020 election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday were the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results.
abc17news.com
All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Kobach in close race in comeback bid in Kansas AG primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is in a close race in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator as he attempts a political comeback. Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren for the nomination in Tuesday’s election. Both promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach built a national profile by writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected Kansas’ secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
abc17news.com
Trudy Busch Valentine positions herself as a Democrat who can win in November
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Trudy Busch Valentine cast her vote Tuesday at Ladue City Hall and briefly spoke to supporters and media outlets. Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, is one of 11 Democrats seeking her party's nomination in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. She is holding a watch party at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday night.
abc17news.com
Heat Advisory issued August 3 at 3:05AM CDT until August 3 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. * WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east. central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat. illnesses to occur. Drink plenty...
Comments / 0