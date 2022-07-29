Fruit Lovely Open Now in Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village After Split from Chain

When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO