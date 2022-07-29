Fruit Lovely Open Now in Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village After Split from Chain

tuscaloosathread.com
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
James Beard Awards: 7 Birmingham restaurants and chefs honored by ‘Oscars of the food world’
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham is an awesome city for food. If you need proof, take a look at the long list of awards our restaurants and chefs have won over the years, including seven — count ‘em, seven — James Beard Awards.
9 of the best spots for non-alcoholic drinks in Birmingham
We know we have an amazing drink scene around town, but Birmingham isn’t ALL about the booze. You can actually find a great selection of mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks from your favorite bars and restaurants in the city. Keep reading for all the best places serving up mocktails in Birmingham.
momcollective.com
Sno-balls in the Magic City :: In & Around Birmingham
When I recall summer break during childhood, I remember that eating freeze cups brought so much joy. The freeze cup lady lived next door to my parents for several years. For 25 cents we would go to her freezer and choose our treat. We’d get a styrofoam cup filled with our choice of frozen fruit punch, orange juice or grape juice, syrup, and ice. I have fond memories of savoring these sweet treats sitting on outside with my siblings and cousins. Years later while living in Birmingham, I learned of another summertime must-have that evokes the same type of nostalgia for New Orleans natives.
Fleet Feet’s Second Alabama Store Coming Soon to Downtown Tuscaloosa
Fleet Feet, an athletic shoes and apparel retail chain, will debut its second Alabama store in downtown Tuscaloosa, and it's slated to open in August. According to a Wednesday Instagram post Hamner Real Estate assisted with the acquisition of the property, which will be located at 2218 University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Bham Now
5 Birmingham-area spots we hated to say goodbye to in July
Sometimes the end is only the beginning. That’s the case for these 5 Birmingham-area spots that have recently shut their doors. Although these are spots we hated to say goodbye to, we know that bigger things are often on the horizon for these restaurant owners. 1. Twisted Root Burger...
What is the best BBQ side dish? Vote in our poll
We asked Alabama readers to pick one beloved Alabama barbecue restaurant from a list of nine, and sparks flew. We knew we left out some of your favorites, but y’all didn’t disappoint in picking from those few and hollering about the others that give our our state the most delicious ribs, pulled pork, chicken and more. But what about the sides? They can make or break a barbecue meal, and we need to hear from you.
hooversun.com
Reshaping the heart of hoover
The heart of Hoover’s retail center could see a major transformation in the coming years, with potential redevelopment plans being drawn up for both the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping centers. The Galleria campus, which many people consider the anchor for Hoover’s retail scene, is being eyed as...
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
wvtm13.com
Demolition of old Carraway Hospital begins in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The long-awaited demolition of the century-old Carraway Hospital in Birmingham is underway. This week, crews began tearing down two of 11 buildings slated for demolition to make way for a new mixed-use development called "The Star at Uptown." Learn more in the video above. The first...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham
A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton. The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please...
She left Birmingham for entertainment industry, now wants to ensure others don’t have to
This is an opinion column. She’s still that little girl on the couch. On the couch in West End. Kristena Hatcher was an only child. Leonard, her father, and entrepreneur committed to building a legacy for his family with his Automotive Service Center, now open for more than four decades. Patricia, her mother, a corporate accountant, was buttoned up and polished.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Stan Pate Says Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Will Stay Standing
The Dollar Tree discount variety store on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard will remain standing next to the now-demolished McFarland Mall, the landlord for the property has told the Thread. Stan Pate, a developer in the Tuscaloosa area who owns the property on which the former mall and Dollar Tree sit, recently...
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
Northport Native Adam Hood Performing at Druid City Music Hall Thursday Night
Northport musician Adam Hood will take the stage at Druid City Music Hall Thursday night, performing tracks from his recently released album, "Bad Days Better." Hood will also perform his chart-topping single "Harder Stuff" featuring country music star Miranda Lambert. The song is currently number 15 on the Americana music charts as of this week.
Free money for single moms in Birmingham: How it’s working
Kimber Washington of Birmingham started receiving monthly checks of $375 a month this year as part of a program called “Embrace Mothers,” a partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. “I’m very grateful to have it,” Washington said. “It has made a world of difference. I’m glad to...
