Fox Returns to MIAA as Adrian Head NCAA Softball Coach

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou BeachTracy StengelManitou Beach-devils Lake, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?Tracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Summer camp success has Seneca Valley linebacker Chris D’Appolonia committed to ‘dream school’
A broken hand sidelined Seneca Valley linebacker Chris D’Appolonia for a couple of weeks last season and limited his game film, so he was determined this summer to show recruiters his full potential. The rising senior already shares his workout videos on social media, but he also embraced the...
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year
Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season. After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.
thevillagereporter.com
Two More Hole-In-Ones Posted At Riverside Greens
ACE … On July 29th, 2022, Kurtis Brown of Continental, Ohio aced the par 4, 290-yard 2nd hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 3 iron. Witnesses were Adam Andres ,Matt Miller, and Todd Tegenkamp. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) HOLE-IN-ONE … Don Beck, a...
WLUC
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man and lifelong Michigan Wolverines fan received a huge surprise Friday. Head football coach Jim Harbaugh and several players visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising. The football team is on a tour of Michigan, and spent time Friday at landmarks in the Munising area.
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Zac Brown Band makes a triumphant ‘Comeback’ at Pine Knob
The Zac Brown Band has marked quite a bit of special time in the metro area, from a breakout performance at the Downtown Hoedown to ushering in new years at Joe Louis Arena and headlining Comerica Park. But the Georgia group’s show Friday night, July 29, at the Pine Knob...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
13abc.com
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
wrif.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
13abc.com
Toledo woman struck by car, dies on IR 475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred on Friday, July 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when a blue Jeep Compass was stopped eastbound on interstate route 475 near Corey Rd. and a black Kenworth T800 struck it.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
