Reshaping the heart of hoover

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
Massey Asphalt Paving sells business to Florida-based company
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Massey Asphalt Paving (MAP) sold its business to the Florida-based paving company on Tuesday, July 26. Former owner of MAP, Trey Massey, explained they sold the company to Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating. “What this means is they are acquiring us, but we’re going to remain the same,” Massey […]
Metro Roundup: Vestavia City Council OKs purchase of Days Inn, Bar 31 property
The Vestavia Hills City Council unanimously approved the $3.6 million purchase of the Days Inn hotel and Bar 31 property at a special called meeting Aug. 1, with plans to demolish the buildings and sell the property to a developer. Along with the cost of the property, which does not...
Chorus SmartSecure wins top Hoover Commercial Beautification Award for 2022
Chorus SmartSecure, a Riverchase-based home security and smart home automation company, snagged the Hoover Beautification Board’s top award for commercial beautification this year, the board announced Monday night. The company was the overall winner among 32 companies nominated for a commercial beautification award this year, Beautification Board President Christine...
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Bham Now
Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run
Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
Bham Now
7 new businesses in Trussville—find out what’s OPEN NOW + coming soon
Trussville’s Entertainment District is booming with new business! From new restaurant concepts to wine bars, read on for what’s open now and coming soon. We’ve seen countless other cities, including Birmingham, open places where you can throw axes for fun. Back in May, Trussville hopped on the trend with the opening of Axe Downtown.
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
wvtm13.com
Demolition of old Carraway Hospital begins in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The long-awaited demolition of the century-old Carraway Hospital in Birmingham is underway. This week, crews began tearing down two of 11 buildings slated for demolition to make way for a new mixed-use development called "The Star at Uptown." Learn more in the video above. The first...
280living.com
New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows
Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
wvtm13.com
Former student opens business in old Valley Elementary turned entertainment center
PELHAM, Ala. — Valley Elementary served students in Shelby County for more than 50 years. The school closed its doors in 2016. Now, it is seeing new life as an entertainment center with restaurants, shops, and more. A former student has made his way back to the campus with a barbershop.
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
Bham Now
8 best things we ate in Birmingham in July 2022
Want to know the best restaurants in Birmingham? You’ve come to the right place. Here at Bham Now, we love to eat our way through The Magic City. Keep reading for eight of the best things our team ate in July. 1. Focaccia grilled cheese from Freddy’s Wine Bar...
newschain
Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham
A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton. The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please...
Hoover school board votes to move forward with Hoover High arts center
Young people display signs in favor of proceeding with construction of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School during a Hoover school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Hoover school board today voted unanimously to approve a $15.4 million construction contract for a new performing arts...
police1.com
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
