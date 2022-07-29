ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Reshaping the heart of hoover

By JON ANDERSON
 4 days ago
280living.com

Business Happenings - August 2022

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Bham Now

Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run

Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 new businesses in Trussville—find out what’s OPEN NOW + coming soon

Trussville’s Entertainment District is booming with new business! From new restaurant concepts to wine bars, read on for what’s open now and coming soon. We’ve seen countless other cities, including Birmingham, open places where you can throw axes for fun. Back in May, Trussville hopped on the trend with the opening of Axe Downtown.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Demolition of old Carraway Hospital begins in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The long-awaited demolition of the century-old Carraway Hospital in Birmingham is underway. This week, crews began tearing down two of 11 buildings slated for demolition to make way for a new mixed-use development called "The Star at Uptown." Learn more in the video above. The first...
280living.com

New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows

Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Bham Now

6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective

Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
Bham Now

8 best things we ate in Birmingham in July 2022

Want to know the best restaurants in Birmingham? You’ve come to the right place. Here at Bham Now, we love to eat our way through The Magic City. Keep reading for eight of the best things our team ate in July. 1. Focaccia grilled cheese from Freddy’s Wine Bar...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover school board votes to move forward with Hoover High arts center

Young people display signs in favor of proceeding with construction of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School during a Hoover school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Hoover school board today voted unanimously to approve a $15.4 million construction contract for a new performing arts...

