Judge delays Michigan minimum wage increase until at least February

What to know on Election Day in Michigan: Where to vote, what’s on the ballot
Election Day is Tuesday in Michigan. If you’re not prepared to vote, don’t worry. We have everything you need to know before hitting the polling booth. There are five Republican gubernatorial candidates competing in the Aug. 2 primary for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 general election. There are also primaries for Michigan’s 13 congressional districts, as well as all state House and Senate seats and local ballot measures in more than a dozen counties.
Learn about five Republicans vying for Michigan governor in Aug. 2 primary
Five Michigan Republicans running for governor in Tuesday’s primary have some of the lowest name recognition of candidates in modern memory, pollsters have said. So if you’re still stumped about who to vote for, you’re not alone. Here’s a refresher on all five candidates vying to advance past Tuesday and take on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, at the Nov. 8 general election.
Jocelyn Benson warns of arrests if Michigan primary disrupted
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Monday anyone attempting to interfere with the election process could be removed from polling places or potentially arrested. Department is prepared for possibility of ‘post-election shenanigans,’ Benson says. Republican Kristina Karamo called on the Secretary of State to offer greater access to...
Michigan PFAS activists urge bolder action at fed hearing in East Lansing
Michigan is home to 10 military sites with known PFAS contamination, but cleanup efforts have been slow. Michigan regulators and activists on Monday urged feds to fund cleanup efforts, research and medical care for veterans. Regulators plan to release draft federal PFAS limits by year’s end. Michigan activists on...
Michigan private schools got fed COVID cash, how it was spent isn’t clear
The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just like their peers in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students.
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
