ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Critical Incident Briefing: July 15, 2022 – 1700 N. Black Canyon Hwy

Phoenix, Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l3xM_0gy5JUly00

WARNING: The attached video may contain strong language as well as graphic images which may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

This incident began near Bell Road and the I17 freeway, when Phoenix police were sent to the area to investigate a report of an aggravated assault. A security guard made the 911 call and said he was working nearby and recognized a man that was banned from the property he was guarding. When he got out of his car to talk to him, he noticed the man had a gun. The security guard said he got back in his car and saw the man point the gun at him and walk away. The security guard started to follow him and called police.

The suspect with the gun continued to walk to a parking lot of a nearby hotel where he came across someone, he knew who was in a Uhaul truck. He verbally attacked his male acquaintance - pistol whipped him, pointed a gun at the man's head, and pistol whipped him again. The suspect then went into the hotel.

Officers arrived at the hotel and began looking for the suspect. As they were inside the hotel, they started to get information from a Sergeant watching security cameras.

The suspect was located near a stairwell and given commands - but ran away. Officers used a 40mm launcher to try to get the suspect in custody, which had no effect.

The officers lost sight of the suspect and continued their search of the hotel. The suspect was seen in another stairwell still holding the gun. He left the stairwell and pointed the gun at officers. One officer responded by firing his duty weapon. Here is the body worn camera video the of that interaction

The suspect is holding the gun in his right hand and a cell phone and backpack in his left hand. The suspect can be seen looking through a small window on the stairwell door. He opens the door and points the gun down the hallway where officers are standing. This is when the officer involved shooting occurs.

The suspect retreats to a lower stairwell landing where he points the gun, first, at the lower level stairwell and then at the upper level stairwell door.

The suspect then ran to a laundry room on the second floor of the hotel and tried to hide from officers in a dryer. The suspect began pointing the gun to his own head. An officer discharged multiple less lethal stun bags at the suspect – causing him to comply. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for injuries caused by the less lethal projectiles. He was not struck by any bullets. The suspect was later released and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The officer involved in this shooting has been on the department for six years and is assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct.

Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete. An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Public records law required redaction of certain personal identifying information before video is released publicly. That is why you may see some parts of Body Worn Camera (BWC) blurred or covered with a black box. Redacted video is released to local media in conjunction with the release of this Critical Incident Briefing for independent review and publication. Complete, unedited versions of the BWC are released to attorneys and the courts as evidence in a criminal case.​

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]

PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
PEORIA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]

94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Burglary suspect wanted after tools, equipment stolen from Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly stole tools and other equipment from the backyard of a north Phoenix home in May. On May 2, the suspect was caught on camera at 11:36 p.m. entering a workshop area in the back of a house near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officers searching for armed man inside Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is on the loose after police say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills mall on Friday evening. Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys
KTAR.com

120 Phoenix-area school employees to undergo active shooter training

PHOENIX — Local Phoenix-area school employees will undergo active shooter training to provide critical preparedness training to help equip school employees in case of an event, the city said in a press release. Through a donation from Phoenix Suns Charities, Phoenix firefighters will begin lifesaving training at four different...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Four Injured in Fiery Auto Collision on 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (July 29, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained injuries following a fiery auto collision on 7th Avenue. The incident occurred on July 3rd, near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to reports, the crash involved two vehicles, and one of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
AZFamily

Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix. Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are working an "incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. No injuries and no confirmed shots fired have been reported. Police say they are "searching the mall slowly and thoroughly [sic]." This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy