Soil Sisters Celebrates Wisconsin Farms and Women Farmers

captimes.com
Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
101 WIXX
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
nbc15.com
Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat
Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
veronapress.com
Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17
A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
whitewaterbanner.com
New Resource Available for Lakeshore Properties
The NEW online Lakeshore Resource Guide for Walworth County is now available to provide lakeshore property owners, managers, residents, and hired professionals the resources they need for living on, managing, and working at these properties for the benefit of the lake. Construction, landscaping, yard maintenance, lawn care, and other practices are different for lakeshore properties. Practices done on a suburban or urban property can be detrimental to the lakeshore environment. Using the resources in the Guide, you can manage and maintain your property to preserve the shoreline, water quality, and overall ecology.
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
Watertown Pride event sparks controversy after learning about drag performance
A Pride event in Watertown has sparked controversy after locals learned there would be a drag show performance.
Regular naps for sleep-deprived people can lead to serious health issues, study says
MADISON, Wis. — Afternoon naps can be great for you, but not if you’re trying to make up for poor nighttime sleeping. A new study says in fact, afternoon napping can lead to serious health issues. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension, showed...
nbc15.com
Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake
MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Search crews have recovered the body of a 69-year-old Fennimore man who went missing Sunday afternoon while fishing on a Grant Co. lake. Marlin Carl was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he did not return at his usual time from fishing at Pafenrath Lake, according tot he Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. His family spotted his boat still on the water but could not locate him.
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
