Luciano Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mary Alice, an actress best known for award-winning performances in television, on the stage, and in films, has passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of her death, confirming that she passed away in her home in New York City, no cause of death was revealed at the time. Alice has regularly appeared on television since the 1970s, winning a Primetime Emmy award for NBC's I'll Fly Away and appearing in The Cosby Show spinoff series A Different World. Her final appearance in a project was also on TV, guest starring in a 2005 episode of the Ving Rhames-lead Kojak reboot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO