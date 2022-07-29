Luciano Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

www.mynews13.com
Related
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ETOnline.com
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
WATCH: Val Kilmer’s Daughter Shows Off Singing Skills in New Video
Mercedes Kilmer, the daughter of famed actor Val Kilmer, is letting the world know that she can sing in a fantastic new video. Kilmer, who also is an actress who starred in the movie Paydirt, shared the video on Instagram. According to it, she made the video in Nashville. From the sounds of it, her voice appears to soar into the heavens. Kilmer accompanies herself with a guitar. It’s quite beautiful as we get a little more than a minute of her singing.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand
If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
Clint Eastwood Disagrees With John Wayne On Best Movie Visual Style
American film producer and actor Clint Eastwood enjoyed huge success in the movie industry during his prime. Many would agree that his success is tied to his work ethic, ideologies, and signature style of movie production. Eastwood established himself as a producer and filmmaker that cherishes authenticity – i.e. he prefers acting scenes that appear genuine and movie dialogues that ring true. He commented about lightning in movies: “I like getting on a realistic plane with the light.” And one thing he believes conveys authenticity to movie lovers is shadowy contrast, hence his penchant for using it in his movies.
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
This New Hotel on the Sunset Strip Is a Music Lover’s Paradise
Even decades after its heyday, the colorful history of the Sunset Strip continues to fascinate Angelenos. A reinvention of the previous tenant, The Grafton, Hotel Ziggy takes an emphasis on that rock and roll history and turns it up to 11. With a generous nod to the influence of David Bowie — aka Ziggy Stardust, the hotel’s namesake — the property positions itself as a rebel that pays homage to the neighborhood’s lost age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
ComicBook
Mary Alice, Fences and The Matrix Revolutions Actress, Dies at 86
Mary Alice, an actress best known for award-winning performances in television, on the stage, and in films, has passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of her death, confirming that she passed away in her home in New York City, no cause of death was revealed at the time. Alice has regularly appeared on television since the 1970s, winning a Primetime Emmy award for NBC's I'll Fly Away and appearing in The Cosby Show spinoff series A Different World. Her final appearance in a project was also on TV, guest starring in a 2005 episode of the Ving Rhames-lead Kojak reboot.
Actor now artist: Johnny Depp sells $3.6 million worth of his pop-art portraits
According to Merriam-Webster, a Renaissance man is “a person who has wide interests and is an expert in several areas.”. Actor Johnny Depp may qualify as something of a Renaissance man, after a collection of his paintings recently sold for more than $3 million a few hours after his creations went up for sale.
Star Trek Vet Whoopi Goldberg Shares Heartfelt Response To Nichelle Nichols' Death On The View
July 2022 came to quite the melancholy end with three icons from the entertainment world having respectively passed away. Emmy/Grammy winner and Little Mermaid voice star Pat Carroll passed away at 95, while the legendary NBA great Bill Russell died at 88. The weekend also saw the death of Star Trek trailblazer Nichelle Nichols, who succumbed to heart failure at the age of 89, sparking many a Trek fan to share kind words celebrating the Uhura portrayer and her groundbreaking work. The View moderator and Star Trek: The Next Generation vet Whoopi Goldberg took the time during Monday morning’s episode to pay her personal respects to Nichols for being such an inspiration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 17, Attending Spelman College Next Year: See Proud Announcement
The Jolie-Pitt kids continue to grow up. Three years after Maddox Jolie-Pitt headed off to college, it’s now his sister’s turn. Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, this fall, according to her mother, Angelina Jolie. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina, 47, wrote when sharing a photo of Zahara, 17, and her fellow sisters on her Instagram on July 31. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
tvinsider.com
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Johnny Depp Rakes In Over $3.6 Million In Sales Following Art Gallery Debut
Johnny Depp's estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard, still hasn't coughed up the $8.35 million she owes him after losing their bombshell defamation trial in May, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't hurting for money. Depp made over $3.6 million in a single night after selling 780 original art prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London.AMBER HEARD'S PAL CALLS OUT PHOTO THAT SHOWS JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ GETTING CHUMMY WITH TRIAL'S EXPERT WITNESSAmong the prints available were his "Friends & Heroes" collection, which focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a...
ETOnline.com
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Puts a Stunning New Spin on a Familiar Tale -- Watch the First Trailer!
Fans got a closer look at Guillermo del Toro's inspired take on a familiar story on Wednesday, as Netflix shared the first teaser-trailer for the Oscar-winning director's stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio. Based on the original fairy tale by Carlo Collodi, and set against the backdrop of 1930s Fascist Italy, the...
40 Years Ago: Michael Keaton Becomes a Star in ‘Night Shift’
Happy Days was in its waning years by 1982, but for much of America, Henry Winkler was still the Fonz, that cozily nostalgic sitcom’s impossibly cool and effortlessly womanizing icon. And while he’d left the series a few years earlier, former child star Ron Howard was still identified with Happy Days’ onetime lead, the freckle-faced, Midwestern nice guy Richie Cunningham.
Comments / 0