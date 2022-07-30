ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ACCT Philly employee faces animal cruelty charges in connection with dog's death

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A former employee of Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team is facing felony animal cruelty charges in connection to the death of a family's dog, according to the district attorney's office.

Tiffany Lavelle's dog, Saint, was taken into a Philadelphia police officer's cruiser after her then boyfriend was arrested following a traffic stop on August 4, 2021.

Per protocol, upon arrival at ACCT, the officer left the vehicle so that a trained ACCT employee could remove and transport the animal into the facility.

The officer says he saw the ACCT worker, identified as Terrell Walton, jab at the dog with a metal catch pole several times, making the dog yelp.

It was later determined Saint's jaw had been severely broken and that he had to be put down as a result of his injuries.

Lavelle said she was never told her dog would be euthanized and has since filed a lawsuit against ACCT.

Walton was arrested Friday and charged with with aggravated cruelty to an animal and cruelty to an animal, officials said.

