Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
Gun group sues Colorado over gun magazine 15-round limit
DENVER (AP) — A gun rights organization is suing Colorado over the state’s 2013 ban on magazines that hold over 15-rounds, arguing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York gun law reinforces the group's belief that it infringes on Second Amendment rights. The...
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional restaurant chains
Whether its a grinder from Nardelli’s or a hearty Italian meal from Bertucci’s, there are restaurant chains in the Northeast with food that you simply can’t get anywhere else. Though some local chains, such as Subway, have gone global, there are many that have stuck to their roots and continue to only cater to customers in Connecticut, New England and tri-state area.
Newtown police: Willington man charged with selling house without homeowner’s knowledge
NEWTOWN — A Willington man was arrested this week after allegedly selling a Newtown man’s home without his knowledge, according to police. Edwin Robert Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery, police said in a post on Facebook.
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low. temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to. high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
