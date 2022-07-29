Fear of Rampant Crime Is Derailing New York City’s Recovery

www.bloomberg.com
Hotel Review: Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West
For a two night visit to New York City, I tried finding a hotel with 2 Queen Beds as they are more comfortable when sharing with a family. That is a harder feat to accomplish in New York City as the smaller rooms normally mean that you’ll be stuck with Double (Full) Sized Beds. I stumbled on the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West which is a newer property having just opened at the end of 2019. They offered 2 Queen Beds in their rooms, and the hotel looked modern and nice for a Courtyard, so I was sold. Rates for my stay were about $250 per night.
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do the evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is actually triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants […]
NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says
How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?. Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
2,000 speed cameras to run 24/7 across New York City starting Monday
Drivers will want to think twice about speeding in New York City after a new initiative takes effect on Monday.
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City is prepared to release a trove of documents relating to its knowledge of toxic air surrounding ground zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but officials are calling on federal lawmakers to protect the city from potential lawsuits in the wake of the disclosure, the Daily News reported.
If My Grandfather Could See Me Now | Shabbat Shalom, 1 Av, 5782, שבת שלום
The Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds (HKC) are home to the day camps of 15 New York Jewish Community Centers (JCCs). Each year, three sites totaling roughly 500 acres—located on Long Island, in Rockland County, and on Staten Island—provide more than 7,000 campers with opportunities to grow, learn, and build connections with the Jewish community, Israel, and the wider Jewish world. Day camp and the magical experiences children take home with them each day are among the most powerful tools we have to create bonds between and among young families at a significant juncture along their road to greater participation in Jewish life.
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
5 recent New York dentistry moves
Here are five updates on dentistry in New York that Becker's has reported on since July 6:. 1. The New York State Dental Association named Prabha Krishnan, DDS, as vice president. 2. Premier Care Dental Management affiliated with Joseph M. Zona Periodontics and Implant Surgery, a specialty practice in New...
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
New York City Fruit Stand Employee Stabbed with Screwdriver in Broad Daylight While Restocking
NEW YORK, NY – A man restocking a fruit stand at 59 Lafayette Avenue in...
The Jewish Museum in New York: 5 Things You Need To See
As a Jewish person visiting or living in New York, or if you’re just interested in Jewish history, one of the must-see attractions is undoubtedly the Jewish Museum in New York, which sits on 1109 fifth avenue, alongside Museum Mile. In order to get to grips with the Jewish...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
