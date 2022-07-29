ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fear of Rampant Crime Is Derailing New York City’s Recovery

By Fola Akinnibi, Raeedah Wahid
Bloomberg
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West

For a two night visit to New York City, I tried finding a hotel with 2 Queen Beds as they are more comfortable when sharing with a family. That is a harder feat to accomplish in New York City as the smaller rooms normally mean that you’ll be stuck with Double (Full) Sized Beds. I stumbled on the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown West which is a newer property having just opened at the end of 2019. They offered 2 Queen Beds in their rooms, and the hotel looked modern and nice for a Courtyard, so I was sold. Rates for my stay were about $250 per night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
PIX11

Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Crime Rates#Hate Crime#New Yorkers#Quinnipiac University
biztoc.com

New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcca.org

If My Grandfather Could See Me Now | Shabbat Shalom, 1 Av, 5782, שבת שלום

The Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds (HKC) are home to the day camps of 15 New York Jewish Community Centers (JCCs). Each year, three sites totaling roughly 500 acres—located on Long Island, in Rockland County, and on Staten Island—provide more than 7,000 campers with opportunities to grow, learn, and build connections with the Jewish community, Israel, and the wider Jewish world. Day camp and the magical experiences children take home with them each day are among the most powerful tools we have to create bonds between and among young families at a significant juncture along their road to greater participation in Jewish life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bloomberg

How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?

Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began ⁠— and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022

Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersdental.com

5 recent New York dentistry moves

Here are five updates on dentistry in New York that Becker's has reported on since July 6:. 1. The New York State Dental Association named Prabha Krishnan, DDS, as vice president. 2. Premier Care Dental Management affiliated with Joseph M. Zona Periodontics and Implant Surgery, a specialty practice in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offmetro.com

The Jewish Museum in New York: 5 Things You Need To See

As a Jewish person visiting or living in New York, or if you’re just interested in Jewish history, one of the must-see attractions is undoubtedly the Jewish Museum in New York, which sits on 1109 fifth avenue, alongside Museum Mile. In order to get to grips with the Jewish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy