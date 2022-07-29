Vermont Confirms Its First Monkeypox Case

www.sevendaysvt.com
Related
A lethal tick-borne disease is spreading in the US, driven by climate change
In early May, a woman in her 90s was hospitalized in Connecticut with a strange assortment of symptoms: confusion, nausea, chest pain, chills, and fever. Two weeks later, on May 17, she died. The culprit was a blacklegged tick, a minuscule arachnid about the size of a sesame seed when fully grown.
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
CDC warns of deadly bacteria found in Mississippi soil after two residents sickened
Public health authorities are urging at-risk residents in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi to take extra precautions after an investigation turned up deadly bacteria living in the soil around the homes of two people who were sickened. The investigation was launched after two unrelated residents — one this year,...
Patient dies from brain-eating amoeba after trip to Iowa lake
A swimmer who was infected with a rare but dangerous “brain-eating” amoeba after visiting an Iowa lake has died, officials say. The Missouri resident had visited the beach at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, which has since been closed by authorities. The amoeba, known...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polio found in US for the first time in years, New York officials say. What to know
Polio, a viral disease responsible for nationwide outbreaks during parts of the 20th century, was found in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 10 years, health officials in New York say. It “once caused widespread panic” in the country, particularly in the early 1950’s before the availability of...
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
US News and World Report
CDC: 87% of Americans Should Be Wearing a Mask Indoors or Considering It
The number of Americans who should be wearing a mask while indoors is increasing, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 60% of the U.S. lives in counties where they should be wearing a mask indoors in public spaces, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels. An additional nearly 27% of the population lives in areas where they should consider masking if they are at high risk for severe COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infects Swimmer; Forces Beach Closure
The potentially deadly amoeba is so rare that there have been only 154 known cases in the United States since 1962.
First U.S. Polio Case Detected in Close to a Decade
The first known case of polio in the U.S. since 2013 has turned up in the New York City metropolitan area, and healthcare workers are being advised to be “vigilant” for more potential cases. New York health officials said the affected individual is a Rockland County resident with...
What Science Says About Babies Born In August
Science has shown that kiddos born during the height of the summer season have some distinct qualities that may be unique to their birth month — specifically, August. So what does an August birthday potentially indicate about a child's health and wellness?. A 2015 U.K. study published in the...
U.S. CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine for adults
July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended use of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Young Children’s Vaccination Rates May Have Already Peaked
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among Children Under 5 Have Peaked Kaiser Family Foundation: “As of July 20, approximately 544,000 children under the age of 5 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. This represents 2.8% of […]
KIDS・
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS・
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
President Joe Biden's recent health relapse has raised some questions about COVID-19 rebound. After first testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, Biden, 79, began a Paxlovid treatment and started testing negative again on Tuesday evening. The White House later revealed that he tested positive again on Saturday in what has become known as a rebound case.
Killer brain-eating amoeba are lurking in rivers and lakes across America this summer. Experts warn that by the time doctors know what's made you sick, it's already too late
Freshwater lakes and rivers across America may have a deadly parasite lurking in them this summer that rapidly eats away at the brain - and experts warn that if it gets into your nose, it has a 97 percent chance of being fatal, often within five days of feeling symptoms.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0