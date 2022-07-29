Chase Claypool Sees Usage As A Runner Continuing In 2022

steelersdepot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
A.J. Brown throws shade at Tennessee Titans after Deebo Samuel gets contract extension
Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big pay day.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Injured at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers added Chase Claypool to their injury list.
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
A.J. Brown Calls Out Titans In Response To Deebo Samuel's 49ers Deal
A.J. Brown responded to reports that the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year, $73.5 million deal by throwing shade at his former team, the Tennessee Titans. $58.1 million of Samuel's contract is guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was traded to the Eagles, earlier this...
Chargers Signed Notable Tight End On Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their tight end room on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is reportedly signing former USFL tight end Sage Surratt. The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He was a part of their championship roster. Now, he's heading to the...
FOX Sports
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
Training camps are underway across the NFL, and some of the league's biggest stars are already turning heads as practices get underway this week. Teams are getting in the swing of things this week ahead of joint practices, which begin in less than two weeks, and in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which begins on Thursday, September 8.
Yardbarker
Reports: 49ers extend WR Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers are giving wide receiver Deebo Samuel a three-year, $71.55 million contract extension, ESPN and NFL Network reported Sunday. He will be guaranteed $58.1 million, and the deal could be worth up to $73.5 million, per the reports. Samuel, 26, hauled in 77 receptions for 1,405 yards...
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Dolphins running backs present fantasy football conundrum
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins spent big on free agent running backs this off-season and appear ready to share the workload between a stable of speedy options, which most likely will create a fantasy football predicament. Off-season additions Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are expected...
NFL
Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue
Van Jefferson's availability for the start of the 2022 season may be in question. The Rams wide receiver will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Jefferson faces the possibility...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Comments / 0