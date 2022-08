When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasnt a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available and no more one-game wild-card rounds some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buyers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO