Is putting content warnings in movies about ‘unlikable’ female characters necessary or just sad?

Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
‘Prey’: inside the “frightening” new ‘Predator’ prequel
Here’s a fun game: mention Predator, and watch filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg’s face light up. We do so many times during our quickfire chat at The Langham, one of London’s swankiest hotels – and the effect is always the same. Big. Cheesy. Grin. “When I was a...
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
Review: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ never soars, but is still a good boy
Unlike its main character, DC League of Super-Pets may not always soar into the stratosphere with any of its concepts, but that doesn’t keep it from fitting pretty comfortably in the middle of the dog lover and DC Comics fan Venn diagram. The film opens with a brief reimagining...
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Does Johnny Depp have a ‘Titanic’ cameo?
Titanic is hands-down one of the most recognizable and profitable movies of the ‘90s — and is often considered to be the breakthrough roles for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. And while the star-powered duo of DiCaprio and Winslet has been the main focus of memes, memories, and reminiscing of the James Cameron vehicle, a recent TikTok has switched lanes to focus on the apparent cameo of actor Johnny Depp.
Fan theory believes Ned Leeds will become MCU’s Venom
We’ve had but a smidgen of symbiote madness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans constantly wondering when it’ll properly show up, and now there’s a theory that Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds could become Venom in future Spider-Man movies. Played by one of the...
‘Everything Everywhere’ Team Daniels and Steven Yeun Take A24 Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’ to Showtime
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaking team Daniels are “Everywhere All at Once,” and that now includes the small screen. Co-directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan are set to direct and executive-produce the comedy pilot “Mason,” with A24 (the studio behind Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) producing and Steven Yeun executive-producing the series created by comedian Nathan Min. The comedian also stars in the pilot. Oscar nominee Yeun most recently appeared on the big screen in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” but, along with his acting credits, has produced series including “Tuca & Bertie” and Netflix’s upcoming “Beef.” “Mason” is billed as...
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
How can Keaton, Pattinson, and Affleck all be Batman? The DCEU’s three Dark Knights explained
After Warner Bros.’s Comic-Con presentation failed to set them alight, DC fans belatedly got an exciting bit of news this week thanks to Ben Affleck being confirmed to return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Snyderverse loyalists are ecstatic to have the Justice League star restored to the franchise, especially when it looked like his days in the cowl were numbered, what with two other iterations of the Dark Knight swooping across cinema screens.
Fans wonder what crossovers are in store for ‘Secret Invasion’
Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion has just been confirmed as a crossover event. It’s a rather nebulous confirmation, as anyone who’s adjacently aware of media in general probably knows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s connectivity tends to branch far and wide, feeding into each other’s contexts as one, big, overarching story.
‘Paper Girls’ stars address the inevitable ‘Stranger Things’ comparisons
Stars of the new Amazon Prime TV series Paper Girls are appreciative of comparisons between their show and the runaway Netflix hit Stranger Things. Both stories are set in the 1980s and fit snugly into the sci-fi genre. They are also heavily influenced by Stephen King’s acclaimed short story The Body and focus on the perspectives of adolescent protagonists.
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
Who is Deacon Phillippe? What to know about the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 guest star
Hollywood royalty is coming to Netflix. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut with the highly anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. The 18-year-old will guest star as a character named Parker, a debate student who will rival Devi Vishwakumar’s debate team.
‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ Review: An Immersive Look at How Some Folks Escaped the Pandemic
Virtual reality is as good a place as any to meet people, especially during a pandemic. In documentary helmer Joe Hunting’s nonjudgmental plunge into the fast-evolving metaverse — set entirely in the realm of VRChat, where thousands of players reinvent themselves behind the avatars of their choice — we meet couples who fell in love online, hard-of-hearing outsiders who find a new way to connect with others and lonely souls who say their online friends saved their lives. While the real world was losing its collective mind (Hunting started “filming” in December 2020), these folks were giving lap dances and house parties in cyberspace.
‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie
There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.
DC fans still can’t decide which Superman interpretation works best on the big screen
Superman hasn’t had the big screen success of many other comic book heroes, but fans are trying to decide which movie put him in the best light. The obvious answer is 1978’s Superman, his first mainstream film. With Christopher Reeve as the lead, it grossed $300 million across the world. That’s well over $1 billion adjusted for inflation. However, a bold Redditor claimed that, although Superman had the most box office — and critical — success, Reeve’s “corny” portrayal set the subsequent adaptations up for failure, making it (in the long run) the most detrimental Superman movie. In the Redditor’s own words:
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
James Hong is still hurt over being fired from a TV show in the 1950s
Actor James Hong has been in a number of film and television projects in his life. The 93-year-old is still working today, you have probably seen at least one of his more than 500 projects and, while successful, he now says an early dismissal still stings. Hong reveals the story...
