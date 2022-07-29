MacKay Sposito’s Schauer reducing role to part time

Ogletree Deakins has promoted Elizabeth Falcone to managing shareholder of its Portland office. She succeeds Jacqueline Damm, who returns full time to her labor and employment law practice. Falcone leads a team of 11 attorneys. She has more than 20 years of experience representing employers in both state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. She has tried numerous cases to verdict before juries, courts, and arbitrators.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO