MacKay Sposito’s Schauer reducing role to part time

djcoregon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Daily Journal of Commerce
Falcone named Ogletree Deakins’ managing shareholder in Portland
Ogletree Deakins has promoted Elizabeth Falcone to managing shareholder of its Portland office. She succeeds Jacqueline Damm, who returns full time to her labor and employment law practice. Falcone leads a team of 11 attorneys. She has more than 20 years of experience representing employers in both state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. She has tried numerous cases to verdict before juries, courts, and arbitrators.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
New leases aim to keep Oregon renters from taking their landlord to court
A widely used lease template drafted by a Portland-area apartment industry group has alarmed tenants who say the new contract contains clauses that limit their right to take their landlord to court. Multifamily NW, which represents more than a thousand landlords and property companies, updates its lease template annually to...
MultCo report finds county wrongfully approved over $525K to contractor
A Multnomah County auditor investigation revealed that a contractor received over half a million dollars in unallowable costs from the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
luxury-houses.net
Modern and Contemporary Estate in Classic Setting in Portland Listed at $3,250,000
The Estate in Portland is a luxurious home commanding inspiring city and mountain views now available for sale. This home located at 2545 NW Westover Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Coxen – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 503 635-9801, 503 388-2526) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Portland.
Oregon district admin's email shows hesitation to reopen schools before implementing 'equity' agenda
An Oregon district administrator told school leaders that he was concerned about a "big hurry" to reopen schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic as it could "miss an opportunity" to implement an equity agenda, according to an email reviewed by Fox News Digital. Pat McCreery, an administrator for equity and...
Free community fridges flourish in Portland, along with problems
Jeana and Mark Menger sleep with their car keys near their bedside, and they have a plan. Should a man who has frequented the community refrigerator full of free food on their Portland street make good on his vow to burn down their bungalow, they will climb out their bedroom window and drive off to safety.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Why should a new sheriff matter to you?
Vancouver resident Ann Marie Paque assesses the candidates in the race for Clark County sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. I have been following the race to the primary...
How to financially protect yourself in a recession
Whether the country is in a recession or not, many are still feeling the pain in the wallet.
Low-income housing complex for seniors opens in Vancouver, right across from homeless encampments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a brand new four-story housing complex, made especially for low-income seniors. “Today is huge for me, huge,” said Beth Funk, who is about to move in. She spoke through tears of joy. “My life will be stable for the first time since I was 19.”
ClarkCountyToday
Judge denies motion for a preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Auditor Greg Kimsey
Lawsuit filed by Kimsey’s opponent in Nov. 8 general election alleged the Clark County Elections Office sent an incorrect primary ballot to over 300,000 voters. In a hearing held Friday (July 29) morning, Clark County Superior Court Judge Derek Vanderwood denied a request for a preliminary injunction that was made as part of a lawsuit against Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey and Clark County Elections Director Cathie Garber.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 6th death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Vancouver opens fentanyl dispensary to legally regulate safe drug use
In a radical move to reduce fatal overdoses and severe illnesses, a dispensary in Vancouver is offering up a legal and safer way for drug users to get fentanyl.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Killer could soon go free despite ‘3 Strikes’ sentence; prosecutor blames state Democratic lawmakers
On Wednesday, The Dori Monson Show spoke with the grandmother of a teen girl who was strangled by a felon previously released from his first “Three Strikes, You’re Out” sentence by Washington State Court of Appeals. And now, the Vancouver, Wash. attorney who prosecuted Roy Wayne Russell,...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
