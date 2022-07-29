Summer Street Crossing engages Kripper Studio to enhance retail plaza

nerej.com
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free AgencyIBWAABoston, MA
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
3 great burger places in Boston
When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
spectrumnews1.com
Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts
HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
communityadvocate.com
Developer asks to amend Hudson’s retirement zoning district
HUDSON – Toll Brothers, the luxury home company that built the Enclave at Hudson, is seeking an amendment to the town’s Retirement Community Overlay Zoning District. The proposed amendment, which Toll Brothers presented at a Planning Board meeting on July 19, would exclude the floor areas of finished basements from the living space restrictions of retirement communities.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
whdh.com
Cyclist community gathers to dedicate Ghost Bike in memory of Cambridge man
BOSTON (WHDH) - Family, friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Cambridge man who was killed while riding his bike earlier this month. George Clemmer, 71, was traveling through the area of Massachusetts and Huntington Avenues in Boston when he was hit by a dump truck on July 13.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
goodmorninggloucester.com
What a “Crate” Event!
The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
