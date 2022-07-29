French Team of Marcus & Millichap brokers $3 million sale of 34,200 s/f

nerej.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Harding Tire Building Sold for $1.25 Million to Worcester Restaurant Owner
WORCESTER - The Harding Tire Co. building was sold on Friday to Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo's Italian Restaurant in Worcester's Canal District, for $1.25 million. The sale was first reported by Worcester Business Journal. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com first reported earlier this month, Harding Tire Co. closed after...
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island competitors help Boston brewery through supply shortage
(WJAR) — A small brewery in Boston is getting help from some local competitors. The Isle Brewers Guild, with locations in Pawtucket and Warren, is one of a few breweries helping Night Shift Brewing in Boston. Night Shift Brewing’s CO2 supply, carbon dioxide gas, was cut recently short.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
providenceonline.com
HOME TOUR: East Providence
SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
whdh.com
RI restaurant wows customers with robot server
WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
New Grants Could Mean A Lot More Outdoor Dining in Fall River
Love eating outdoors? Feel like there aren't enough restaurants in Fall River that offer it? Well, a new grant could make your next meal in the Spindle City a whole lot better. The City of Fall River has just released new guidelines for outdoor dining and they're making things easier...
Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood
Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County insurance company CEO sentenced to probation for stealing nearly $300,000 from clients
BOSTON – The CEO and President of a Massachusetts insurance agency pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. David G. Pietro, age 67, of Sandwich, and his company, DGP-Miles Insurance Agency, of Taunton, have each pleaded guilty...
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
