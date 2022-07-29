Washington Trust Bank hires Farris as mortgage loan officer

djcoregon.com
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Daily Journal of Commerce
Falcone named Ogletree Deakins’ managing shareholder in Portland
Ogletree Deakins has promoted Elizabeth Falcone to managing shareholder of its Portland office. She succeeds Jacqueline Damm, who returns full time to her labor and employment law practice. Falcone leads a team of 11 attorneys. She has more than 20 years of experience representing employers in both state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, and Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. She has tried numerous cases to verdict before juries, courts, and arbitrators.
Daily Journal of Commerce
MacKay Sposito’s Schauer reducing role to part time
Tim Schauer, shareholder and board chairman of MacKay Sposito, has transitioned into a part-time role with the firm. As part of the Vancouver, Washington-based firm’s multiyear leadership transition plan, Schauer has moved to emeritus status. He will devote his time to innovative land development projects and economic development advocacy. He will also continue to support and mentor MacKay Sposito’s land development leadership. Schauer previously served as the firm’s president and CEO from January 2010 to May 2020.
New leases aim to keep Oregon renters from taking their landlord to court
A widely used lease template drafted by a Portland-area apartment industry group has alarmed tenants who say the new contract contains clauses that limit their right to take their landlord to court. Multifamily NW, which represents more than a thousand landlords and property companies, updates its lease template annually to...
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts
Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
luxury-houses.net
Modern and Contemporary Estate in Classic Setting in Portland Listed at $3,250,000
The Estate in Portland is a luxurious home commanding inspiring city and mountain views now available for sale. This home located at 2545 NW Westover Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Coxen – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 503 635-9801, 503 388-2526) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Portland.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
'We are seeing a huge increase of calls': Portland hires more 911 dispatchers as gridlock grows
PORTLAND, Oregon — The City of Portland is looking to hire 911 dispatchers, and fast. The Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) says it is taking applications through August 14. They cite an increase in 911 calls and multiple staff resignations for the increased need. “We are seeing a huge...
How to financially protect yourself in a recession
Whether the country is in a recession or not, many are still feeling the pain in the wallet.
MultCo report finds county wrongfully approved over $525K to contractor
A Multnomah County auditor investigation revealed that a contractor received over half a million dollars in unallowable costs from the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Low-income housing complex for seniors opens in Vancouver, right across from homeless encampments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a brand new four-story housing complex, made especially for low-income seniors. “Today is huge for me, huge,” said Beth Funk, who is about to move in. She spoke through tears of joy. “My life will be stable for the first time since I was 19.”
Oregon district admin's email shows hesitation to reopen schools before implementing 'equity' agenda
An Oregon district administrator told school leaders that he was concerned about a "big hurry" to reopen schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic as it could "miss an opportunity" to implement an equity agenda, according to an email reviewed by Fox News Digital. Pat McCreery, an administrator for equity and...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon cheeses take home record 24 awards at national conference
The nation’s specialty food industry descended on Portland last week at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2022 annual conference, its first in-person event since 2019. Oregon food and beverage makers were featured in pre-conference tours, educational and tasting seminars, and at a Best of Oregon celebration hosted by the Oregon Cheese Guild during this four day conference for over 1,000 industry professionals.
pickathon.com
Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!
Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
opb.org
Free AC units delivered to eligible Oregonians this week amid heat wave
The Oregon Health Authority began distributing air conditioning units to Oregonians most at risk for heat-related illness amid record setting temperatures this week. The health authority worked with the Oregon Department of Human Services to deliver hundreds of portable air conditioning units to community service providers — including distribution of 500 air conditioners just last weekend.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
‘It’s only July’: Wheeler, county leaders warn worst heat may be yet to come
Local leaders are scheduled to speak to the public Friday afternoon amid a triple-digit heatwave that officials suspect has killed four people across the state.
fox5ny.com
It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas
An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
