7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America

Montie Szydel
1d ago
I sure don't say that's something to be proud of probably sinning and getting drunk and all of that is condemned in the Bible so I mean no wonder this state is in the shape it's in corruption we got in Milwaukee is something else and Madison
Guest
2d ago
Hurley Wisconsin, population 1395 and 25 bars, one for every 55 people.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
spectrumnews1.com
Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
WEAU-TV 13
26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
Did You Know Wisconsin Celebrated All Things Shrek With Festival?
The best unique festival in Wisconsin that you never knew existed. If you're reading this article, then you're most likely a fan of Shrek or at least familiar with the character. In case you're not and just curious, I can help you out. It's an animated movie series about an ogre named Shrek.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
townandtourist.com
Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)
Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
milwaukeerecord.com
Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)
Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people. “We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said. The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Voters Can Recast a Ballot if their Candidate Dropped Out of the Race
(AP) More than 140,000 Wisconsin voters cast their ballots for the state's Aug. 9 primary before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the U.S. Senate race this past Wednesday. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also dropped out last week. Voters may be wondering...
