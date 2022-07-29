Nine Orange Set for Boys All-America Game in Baltimore

cuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams, Elijah Moore
It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
cuse.com
Spallina Named USA Today Boys Player of the Year
The awards continue to roll in for incoming Syracuse University men's lacrosse student-athlete Joey Spallina. The Mount Sinai, New Yorker was selected as the USA Today Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year. The publication made its announcement Sunday evening. The USA Today honor adds to a long list of plaudits...
Coppin State welcomes a new assistant coach, Keyana Brown
Coppin State women’s basketball team welcomes a new assistant coach, Keyana Brown, said the head coach Jermaine Woods.
cuse.com
Bednarik Award Names Jones to Preseason Watch List
Syracuse middle linebacker and captain of the defense Mikel Jones can add another honor to his growing list of preseason accolades. Jones was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented annually to the defensive player of the year. Jones has already earned the nod to the Bronco...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One bite, everyone knows the rules. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, descended onto the Syracuse area on Friday to review some of Central New York’s most iconic pizza shops. Spotted at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza, Portnoy is known...
syr.edu
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Happy Birthday Baltimore!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
WBAL Radio
Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday
Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
gvhealthnews.com
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
Baltimore 14-Year-Old Shot In Back Of Head: DEVELOPING
A 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the back of the head in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. On July 31, sometime before 5:15 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Lake Avenue, initial reports said. A medic was requested and no further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
MISSING: Man seen in Pikesville area
Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a 34-year-old man. Robert Oluwayinka Dixon was last seen in the Pikesville area.
wypr.org
Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years
Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
Baltimore Juvenile Assaults And Kills 59 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an assault that left a 59...
Wbaltv.com
Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting
As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore
Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Security Guard Shoots Man Who Tried Grabbing His Gun In Baltimore
A security guard shot a man who tried to steal his firearm Saturday, July 30 in Baltimore, police said. The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, BPD said in a news release. After a brief struggle, the security officer gained control of the weapon...
Comments / 0