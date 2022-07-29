Larry Kudlow: Tax hikes will sink recession deeper

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is not an economist, so when she does try to play one on television, it’s usually to the detriment of the Democratic Party and specifically to the political fortunes of President Joe Biden. Warren spent much of the 2020 presidential primary playing the Pied Piper, dragging her fellow contenders to the electoral wastelands of single-payer healthcare. Now, Warren is in the pages of the Wall Street Journal doing exactly what the president pledged not to do literally a month ago: publicly bullying the Federal Reserve.

5 DAYS AGO