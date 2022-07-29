Larry Kudlow: Tax hikes will sink recession deeper

www.foxbusiness.com
Elizabeth Warren beckons the Fed to punish the working class with more inflation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is not an economist, so when she does try to play one on television, it’s usually to the detriment of the Democratic Party and specifically to the political fortunes of President Joe Biden. Warren spent much of the 2020 presidential primary playing the Pied Piper, dragging her fellow contenders to the electoral wastelands of single-payer healthcare. Now, Warren is in the pages of the Wall Street Journal doing exactly what the president pledged not to do literally a month ago: publicly bullying the Federal Reserve.
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren rips the Fed for using blunt tools that could trigger a recession
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed yesterday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren applauded President Biden and his administration for their handling of inflation and a “surprisingly strong” economic recovery amid the pandemic. But who does she believe to be on the verge of sacrificing all the progress that’s been made: the Federal Reserve, led by Jerome Powell.
The One Time Trump Couldn’t Lie His Way Out of a Crisis
In public, Trump downplayed the pandemic. In private, he was freaking out.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
Steve Bannon Cheers Trump's Reported Plan to 'Gut the Government'
Just hours before right-wing strategist Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress, the podcaster cheered a reported plan by former President Donald Trump and his allies to "gut" the administrative state of civil servants and career employees to "reshape" the federal government. Bannon, who served as chief executive of...
Conservatives slam Associated Press for tweet saying 'common definition' of recession doesn't count
Conservatives, politicians and more were quick to slam the Associated Press on Wednesday for a tweet which claimed the "common definition" of a recession was not "the one that counts." "By one common definition — the economy shrinking for consecutive quarters — the U.S. economy is on the cusp of...
Obama adviser tells New York Times that Democrats are likely doomed by inflation: 'Nothing can change'
A former Obama economic adviser suggested to The New York Times on Thursday that Americans' negative views on inflation are so deeply engrained that there is nothing Democrats can do to change them. Speaking with the newspaper, Jason Furman, who currently works as an economist at Harvard University, said that...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Hillary Clinton Is Best Bet for Democrats in 2024, Political Analyst Says
Pollster and consultant Douglas Schoen said Hillary Clinton should run for president again in 2024 and she would be one of the best options for the Democratic party right now. In an opinion piece for The Hill, published on July 3, Schoen dismissed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' chances due to their waning popularity.
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
MSNBC
DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
Russia 'Running Out of Steam,' 'Growing Desperate' in Ukraine War: Experts
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said Friday that Russia's "illegal invasion of Ukraine has backfired on the Kremlin."
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
