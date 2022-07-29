Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area

I've never not been into vinyl albums, but I have gone for long stints without having a record player. I even got rid of a bunch of records years ago, and kind of regret it. I say that I kind of do because of the space they take up, and as much as I appreciate the sound and depth of music from vinyl, I seem to gravitate to the ease of digital music.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO