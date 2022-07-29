Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area

mix108.com
Help Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn Earn National ‘Best Historic Hotel’ Honor
A popular Duluth landmark as an opportunity to earn quite an honor and Northland residents can help make it happen by casting their vote each day. USA Today has launched their 10Best contest and Fitger's Inn in Duluth is a nominee in the 'Best Historic Hotel' category. The nominees are terrific places from all over the United States, from California to New York and even Hawaii.
Breathtaking Grand Marais Property Surrounded by Nature For Sale at $2.5 Million
Up the North Shore, you will find this stunning property for sale in Grand Marais that features the primary home, a carriage house, and a log cabin all surrounded by breathtaking white pine forests. Listed for $2.5 million by Red Pine Realty this property has some of the most incredible...
Quaint Park Point Home Offers ‘Northwoods’ Style And Beach Access For Under $400,000
Tucked behind some trees on Minnesota Avenue on Park Point is a quaint house on the market that offers beach access and a beautiful, recently-remodeled place to call home. This home offers space and beautiful craftsmanship inside and is listed for $369,000. While you might not be right on the Lake Superior beacy with this home, you can access it through an easement established to give the owner of this property a way to get to the beach.
WDIO-TV
Breweries take over Bayfront Park for annual festival
Duluth was the place to be for all things involving craft breweries Saturday afternoon on July, 30th 2022. The All Pints North Festival was in full swing, with more than 110 breweries across Minnesota taking over Bayfront in Duluth. Probably every kind of craft brew you can imagine and more was on tap at the event.
Save Money On Beer And Shop For Vinyl At Earth Rider
I've never not been into vinyl albums, but I have gone for long stints without having a record player. I even got rid of a bunch of records years ago, and kind of regret it. I say that I kind of do because of the space they take up, and as much as I appreciate the sound and depth of music from vinyl, I seem to gravitate to the ease of digital music.
boreal.org
Lake Superior near record cold for late July. Inland lakes nearing summer peak warmth.
Hi Paul- Just heard your piece on inland lake temps. Lake Superior is an interesting story this year WRT temperature as well. The western buoy site (NDBC 45006) only this week reached 39F, the latest it has done so in the last 42 years (the instrumental record); the other two sites (central (45001) and eastern (45004) Superior) have yet to reach the temperature where the lake can start to form a layer of warm water (39F).
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
Duluth’s ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ Features Unlimited Bloody Marys And Craft Beer
Bloody Marys have become a big deal locally and nationally, with the garnishes being put on them and making the news, sometimes taking away from the taste and making it about the show. The Bloody Mary Fest will take place at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, and your...
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
cbs3duluth.com
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
FOX 21 Online
Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past
DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
Hermantown Will Celebrate “National Night Out” For The First Time
Hermantown Governmental Services Building will be the site of the first "National Night Out" For Hermantown, says Joe Wicklund, Hermantown Communications Director. This Tuesday, August 2, Hermantown residents are invited to make their way out and visit with members of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department and the Hermantown Police Department.
Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season
It may seem a bit too early to be talking about this but Halloween season will be here before you know it. Fall is (almost) in the air and that means things are about to get spooky in the very best way. In other Halloween related news: not one, but...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Fire Crews Responded To Structure Fire Saturday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire was reported at 306 East 5th Street in Superior on Saturday, according to the Superior Fire Department. Just before 9:00 p.m., fire crews arrived to the scene of a single-stall detached garage with a lot of fire coming from the roof and garage door.
perfectduluthday.com
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
Superior’s Rescheduled 4th Of July Car Show & Events Information Announced For Labor Day Weekend
July 4th, 2022, both Duluth and Superior canceled their 4th of July festivities, including their event and fireworks. Duluth has already held their rescheduled July 4th events, while Superior's is coming up on Labor Day Weekend. So far, Superior has not addressed what they will do at Barker's Island Festival...
Critical ‘Tour of Downtown Duluth’ Video Removed, Replaced By Positive Themed Videos
Early in July, I shared a couple of videos that had gone viral from a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The video that had gone viral in the Northland was called 'Tour of Downtown Duluth', in which the host tours popular downtown Duluth locations while exposing things that have been left in disrepair and people who are battling addictions and appear to have limited places to turn to for help.
North Shore Traffic Advisory, August 4-7 Due To Duluth-Area Events
Summer is always a busy time for tourists and locals along the North Shore. And with a combination of events coming next week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory to alert drivers to the potential for congestion, delays, and more. Specifically, MNDOT has focused on August...
13 Things That Happen Each Time You Visit Superior’s Guadalajara
We've been going as a family to Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant for years. They have some fantastic food, and the kids love to go there. We started making some observations though about each time we go, and how there is a pattern. So we sat down together and made a list...
boreal.org
3 hurt in Duluth hit-and-run, woman arrested
Duluth police arrested a woman after three people were hurt in an overnight hit-and-run. Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a broken leg, a 41-year-old man with...
