Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville
Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant dead at 41: Nolan Neal was found in his Nashville apartment after battle with substance abuse
Singer Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The crooner was found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment on Monday, shared his cousin Dylan Seals with TMZ. The site also confirmed the death with the medical examiner in Nashville. The musician was best known as a...
'Elvis' Actor Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Nashville Apartment
The actor, singer and former second-grade teacher who played Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie was 44.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Dierks Bentley says the energy is going to be 'crazy' during ABC's 'CMA Fest' special
Dierks Bentley has a lot to look forward to when "CMA Fest" airs on ABC on Aug. 3. In addition to his own solo set, Bentley is also co-hosting the televised special -- which was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, during the annual four-day CMA Fest back in June -- with his "Worth a Shot" duet partner, Elle King.
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music
It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Lorrie Morgan Discuss Country Music In The ’90s: “You Can’t Record Songs From The Heart Anymore”
George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and Lorrie Morgan all in one room together sounds pretty damn incredible. And it actually happened back in the late ’90s, when George had his own TV series, The George Jones Show. He’d often invite on other artists to perform and talk, from...
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up to host 2022 CMA Awards: 'An absolute honor'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joins five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan to host the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville.
Lainey Wilson Delivers Rousing Rendition Of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” At The Grand Ole Opry ’90s Special
I can’t get enough of these ’90s country covers at the Grand Ole Opry. As part of their “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience that’s running until the end of 2022, the iconic country music venue is hosting a cool new interactive tour exhibition, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations, all dedicated to the good ol’ days of country music.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
Sam Hunt Cancels Canada Performance Due to ‘Government Restrictions’: ‘We Were Hopeful’ They Would ‘Be Lifted’
The show won’t go on. Sam Hunt canceled his upcoming performance at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th,” a statement shared by the 37-year-old musician via Twitter on Thursday, […]
