Where to get free school supplies in Laredo in advance of the new school year

Bull Run returns for third year, to benefit students with school supplies
Registration is now open for the City of Laredo's third-annual Bull Run on Aug. 6. The run is expected to challenge the mettle of locals' and visitors' athleticism and endurance for the simple entry fee of a backpack with school supplies, helping kids get ready locally for their Aug. 10 return to schools.
LISD concludes Leadership Summit for staff, administration
The Laredo Independent School District concluded its annual Leadership Summit where the district's campus administrators, assistant superintendents, executive directors and department heads received professional development for the upcoming school year. During this summit, LISD's leaders gathered to prepare...
Laredo school districts urge state reps for changes
UISD and LISD leaders and officials gathered at the UISD boardroom on Thursday alongside state representatives in a closed meeting to discuss legislative matters. Items discussed involved student, staff and campus security, state mandates, funding, and the teacher shortage affecting districts statewide. State legislators attending included Reps. Richard Raymond and...
Operation Border Health and Preparedness hosted final day Saturday
Operation Border Preparedness hosted its final day on Saturday after a full week of providing free health care services to the Laredo community. The free clinic was hosted at the Lyndon B. Johnson High School's Ninth Grade Campus at 5511 St. Luke Boulevard Monday through Saturday. "Much work and time...
Laredo's newest community mural completed at riverside park
One of Laredo's most iconic parks has a fresh coat of paint thanks to a group of local volunteers. The mural, which is located at the riverside Tres Laredo park in downtown Laredo, was completed by members of the Laredo community over the past weekend. Members of the Rio Grande International Study Center and the No Border Wall Coalition organized the event.
MileOne receives recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council
One local business organization just received a major recognition for its outstanding efforts in the local community and its economy. Earlier this week, MileOne received recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council for the 2022 Workforce Excellent Award. The...
Laredo Junior Achievement branch receives over $13K from Taco Bell
The Junior Achievement of South Texas organization of Laredo received a grant of over $13,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation. The organization is part of a global non-profit organization committed to empowering young people to own their future success. The funding will be used to facilitate college prep sessions, campus...
Garage Sale Day sees waived permit fees for locals
In preparation for the annual garage sale event, Laredo's leaders recently unanimously approved waiving fees for garage sale permits for the weekend of Aug. 12-14. With National Garage Sale Day on Aug. 13 looming, the absence of the fee may help those eager to sell some old items and earn more bang for their buck.
'She was really panicking': Woman who saved life with Heimlich learned it weeks earlier
A Laredo woman who helped save a life last month with the Heimlich maneuver learned how to perform it just weeks prior to the incident. And she's asking for more of these trainings to be taken around the community to help individuals act quickly when necessary. Brenda L. Garcia, a...
Investigation finds former asst. city manager's claims unsubstantiated
After the termination of former assistant city manager Kristina Hale and her follow up threat to sue the city during a city council meeting public comment section, the executive summary results of an investigation filed by the city into several of her allegations were received by LMT through an open records request.
Webb County approves of expanding precinct voting sites
Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo provided an update on the county’s Election Day polling sites this week, proposing a big change that may benefit all voters on Election Day. In June, the county planned to move forward with four sites as dedicated central polling sites, but it...
Nine candidates have declared intentions to run for mayor so far
With approximately four months until the November elections, the City of Laredo Secretary’s office is reminding residents interested in being placed on the ballot to apply and submit their application before the Aug. 22 deadline. The city will be voting for four open councilmember seats (District I, District II,...
Laredoan has designs featured by international fashion company
One native Laredoan has taken a huge step in their fashion career as their work is being featured in a Famous Footwear fashion campaign thanks to a partnership with their university and British footwear and clothing brand Dr. Martens. Jude Hinojosa is a fashion designer and artist hailing from the...
Legendary former Nixon basketball coach Bill Groogan dies
Legendary former Nixon head basketball coach Bill Groogan died Saturday. Groogan - who is considered to be one of, if not the most successful Laredo high school basketball coach - died of natural causes as he had dealt with health issues over the past year. Ask any coach in Laredo...
3 juveniles detained in shootings reported around the city
Three male juveniles have been detained in relation to several deadly conduct shootings reported on July 10, authorities announced on Friday. A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds were charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on a building and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on a vehicle. The case...
SWAT called to home on teen involved in alleged domestic dispute
A 19-year-old was charged with assault following an incident Saturday morning in which the SWAT team was called in. According to the police report, at approximately 1:40 a.m., a person with a gun call was received by Laredo Police at a residence in the 300 block of Lugo. When police...
One dead in rollover crash on State Highway 359
A 27-year-old male died Saturday night in a rollover accident at the 7400 block of State Highway 359. Laredo Police Department announced Sunday that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a gold/tan 2004 four-door Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a rollover accident on State Highway 359. When officers arrived at the location, they located the truck with extensive damage in the brush on the northside of State Highway 359.
