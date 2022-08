Derek Plante is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks to serve as an assistant coach, according to Matt Wellens of The Rink Live. Plante, 51, spent the previous two seasons at his alma mater, Minnesota Duluth, as an associate head coach. He returned to Duluth after five seasons as a development coach with the Blackhawks (2015-20). Prior to his first stint in Chicago, Plante spent six seasons as an assistant coach for Duluth.

