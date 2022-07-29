How inflation is impacting salary negotiations

www.marketplace.org
Related
Will Food Stamps Be Impacted by Inflation Rates?
The overall Consumer Price Index for June 2022 increased 1.3% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Year-over-year, inflation rose a...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control
Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates to 4% or above as it tries to tame soaring prices. "A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation," he said. Bond and stock markets have rallied prematurely, according to the Pershing Square Capital founder.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: State-Sponsored Stimulus Checks to Help Combat Inflation
Stimulus may only be a Band-Aid, but every little bit helps. Globally, inflation stands at 7.9% year over year. At least 10 states are providing stimulus of some sort. Given the high cost of just about everything, it can be tough to remember that the entire world currently suffers from inflation. According to Barron's, the median global inflation is now 7.9% year over year. And while we know that inflation (and even recessions) are a normal part of the economic cycle, that knowledge makes it no easier to pay for groceries, gasoline, or housing.
Inflation and record-high rents have almost a third of Gen Z living at home — and they're not planning on leaving
Nearly a third of Gen Z is living at home or with relatives, according to a Credit Karma survey. Those Gen Zers, who weathered pandemic turmoil, don't see it as a temporary situation. Adults broadly are turning to multi-generational households to cut down on rising costs. Gen Z's hottest club...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?
More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Tax Credit for Americans to Buy Gas and Eggs
Congress and the president may say they cannot afford inflation-cutting tax credits, but can they afford not to give them?
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
marketplace.org
Evictions climb to pre-pandemic levels
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the Inflation Reduction Act and what the most recent sets of data tell us about the state of the economy. How inflation is impacting salary negotiations. by Matt Levin. Jul 29,...
marketplace.org
Would government price controls help solve our inflation problem?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for July 29, 2022: Rates Slide
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also decreased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates four times this year and is poised to raise them even further in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may find rates are higher later on in the year. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills
Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
The average S&P 500 CEO makes $18.3 million a year, but the minimum wage hasn't changed since 2009. It's time for companies to pay up.
If companies don't significantly raise wages for their lowest-paid workers, ballooning inequality threatens to weaken the economy for everyone.
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise to highest level in eight months in recession warning
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 last week to 251,000, the highest number in eight months. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign that the labor market may be facing some turbulence, although the figure is still somewhat low in a historical sense.
Record inflation sends California minimum wage to $15.50 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Rising inflation will push California’s minimum wage to $15.50 for all employers starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state’s Department of Finance announced Wednesday. California increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022 for employers with 26 or more workers...
Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks
Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row. It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break. On July 27, the Federal...
The $7.25 minimum wage is 13 years old — inflation has made it worth less than it's been in decades
The $7.25 federal minimum wage is now 13 years old after last being raised in July 2009. The value of the minimum wage has fallen by 40% since the 1960s, according to an economist. $7.25 in July 2009 would be worth around $10 now after adjusting for inflation. There comes...
Comments / 1