ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How inflation is impacting salary negotiations

By Matt Levin
marketplace.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.marketplace.org

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: State-Sponsored Stimulus Checks to Help Combat Inflation

Stimulus may only be a Band-Aid, but every little bit helps. Globally, inflation stands at 7.9% year over year. At least 10 states are providing stimulus of some sort. Given the high cost of just about everything, it can be tough to remember that the entire world currently suffers from inflation. According to Barron's, the median global inflation is now 7.9% year over year. And while we know that inflation (and even recessions) are a normal part of the economic cycle, that knowledge makes it no easier to pay for groceries, gasoline, or housing.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Negotiation#Federal Reserve Chair#Wharton School
Fortune

A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Evictions climb to pre-pandemic levels

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the Inflation Reduction Act and what the most recent sets of data tell us about the state of the economy. How inflation is impacting salary negotiations. by Matt Levin. Jul 29,...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Would government price controls help solve our inflation problem?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for July 29, 2022: Rates Slide

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also decreased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates four times this year and is poised to raise them even further in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may find rates are higher later on in the year. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Business Insider

Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.

Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims rise to highest level in eight months in recession warning

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 last week to 251,000, the highest number in eight months. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign that the labor market may be facing some turbulence, although the figure is still somewhat low in a historical sense.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy