How inflation is impacting salary negotiations

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also decreased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. But rates have been generally increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates four times this year and is poised to raise them even further in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may find rates are higher later on in the year. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO