Popular breakfast joint in Huntersville set to reopen

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police
The fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street. Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police. Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree …. Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced …. Monday Morning Forecast, August 1, 2022.
Plaza Midwood one of several neighborhoods awarded $250,000 grant
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are some things that have always been off of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. But, change is happening all over whether you’re looking up or down. “You can’t stop change, change is going to come,” said Smitty. From one of his...
Riders have mixed feelings when it comes to CATS schedule changes
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — John Lewis, CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System, said the changes will be in effect until CATS hires more operators but some feel it will be a while before that happens. The Charlotte Transportation Center is busy with people coming to and leaving...
Mecklenburg County moves to highest level of COVID spread, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level Friday as county health officials report a continued increase in the number of positive cases. Mecklenburg County Public Health officials said the latest increase is likely driven by the Omicron BA.5 variant. The...
Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down
Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 …. Chris Cuomo announces NewsNation show | Dan Abrams …. Search continues for possible drowning victim. Black & Blue Kickoff...
Suspects in murder of beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men charged with the murder of beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples have both been charged with first-degree murder in the case. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
‘They don’t care about the consumer’: Pump profits adding fuel to frustration
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For millions, paying at the pump has been painful. Now, profits are adding fuel to their frustrations. “It’s the old saying, ‘the rich keep getting richer, and the poor keep getting poorer,’” Gary Nesbit said while pumping gas in North Charlotte.
ORDER OF PROTECTION: Judge won’t allow toddler’s positive drug test result into evidence
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The custody battle over a Charlotte toddler continues as his mother and father walked into another hearing in the case Thursday in Charlotte. The mother, Jacque Kent, was hoping a judge would once again grant her temporary custody of her 3-year-old son.
Barricaded suspect arrested after trying to stab officers in Gaston County: Police
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after attempting to stab officers with a large knife Friday afternoon in Gaston County, police said. MORE: https://bit.ly/3cSDCrm.
1-on-1 with Charlotte Observer Sports Columnist Scott Fowler
Entrenched in the Queen City since 1994 working for the Charlotte Observer, Scott Fowler has seen it all. On Friday he told CSL's Will Kunkel what he's seen so far from this year's Panthers.
