First Student Employees Receive National Recognition for Significant Contributions to School Bus Industry

A former teacher from Ohio is opening up about quitting his job to work for Walmart. Seth Goshorn gave up years of teaching experience, highlighting how poorly teachers are paid. Goshorn, 28, took to TikTok to share his personal journey. He can be seen holding up Walmart's signature blue uniform as athletes usually do on draft day. Goshorn's video went viral, garnering more than 816,000 views. "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," he said. Goshorn loved teaching but he realized that the pay was really poor. He joined Walmart's staff because the suprisingly higher salary would financially enable him to start his own family with his fiancée. "The compensation was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect," he said, reported Good Morning America.

4 HOURS AGO