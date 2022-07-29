First Student Employees Receive National Recognition for Significant Contributions to School Bus Industry

stnonline.com
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. Learn: Can I Use MY SNAP EBT Card on Instacart?. Explore: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022. EBT cards...
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills
Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
IEEE Publishes 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®)
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the release of the 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®). Published by IEEE SA and typically updated every five years to stay current with changes in the industry and technology, the NESC specifies best practices for the safety of electric supply and communication utility systems at both public and private utilities. The NESC sets the ground rules and guidelines for practical safeguarding of workers and the public during the installation, operation, or maintenance of power, telephone, cable TV, and railroad signal systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005002/en/ 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®) Highlights in Numbers (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Turning driving jobs into destination careers at Walmart — Taking the Hire Road
Because of the many benefits, including income and holiday and vacation time off, many in the trucking industry desire to drive for a private fleet. Walmart is considered top tier in that sector and has worked to maintain that status for nearly 50 years. One key aspect of retaining drivers...
Upworthy
Teacher with 6 years of experience opens up about why he quit teaching to work for Walmart
A former teacher from Ohio is opening up about quitting his job to work for Walmart. Seth Goshorn gave up years of teaching experience, highlighting how poorly teachers are paid. Goshorn, 28, took to TikTok to share his personal journey. He can be seen holding up Walmart's signature blue uniform as athletes usually do on draft day. Goshorn's video went viral, garnering more than 816,000 views. "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart and make more not using my degree," he said. Goshorn loved teaching but he realized that the pay was really poor. He joined Walmart's staff because the suprisingly higher salary would financially enable him to start his own family with his fiancée. "The compensation was a lot better than I think people are used to and what people would expect," he said, reported Good Morning America.
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
DeVry University Helps Address Transfer Credit Challenge with Seamless Pathway for Community College Students
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- A student’s decision to transfer from one school to another is one filled with both anticipation about pursuing their education and frustration with the credit transfer process. According to the latest report from U.S. Government Accountability Office1, transfer students lose, on average, 43 percent of their credits, costing them more time and money to complete their post-secondary education.
Scrubs Magazine
More Hospitals Adding Onsite Childcare to Retain Staff
Staff retention has become a major issue for hospitals now that nurses and other healthcare workers are in high demand all over the country. Some facilities have started offering onsite childcare to encourage their existing employees to stay put. When she first found out she was pregnant in 2016, Jennifer...
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
