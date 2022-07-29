KU football notebook: Daniels befriends South Florida freshman, Neal an admirer of Deuce Vaughn

m.kusports.com
Related
KU Sports
Kansas receives commitment from Florida HS defensive tackle Marcus Calvin
Marcus Calvin, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from St. Petersburg, Florida, committed to play football at Kansas on Monday evening. Calvin chose the Jayhawks over Vanderbilt and Liberty, which he identified as his finalists on July 18. He had been recruited heavily by Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos, was offered a scholarship by the Jayhawks in early June and took an official visit to campus on June 17.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
KU Sports
Three strengths and a couple questions for Kansas basketball at the end of summer workouts
With summer workouts now in the past and the 2022-23 Kansas basketball roster set, we have a little better idea of how Bill Self’s squad will look when it hits the floor to defend the 2022 national title later this year. The Jayhawks will feature a returning core of...
Salvy’s larger-than-life personality now fills a Kansas wheat field
Kansas City-area Precision Mazes cut an image of Royals catcher Salvador Perez into a field near Edgerton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?
The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins speak with voters Saturday ahead of Aug 2. primaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Another race with high anticipation this year is Kansas’ Third Congressional District seat for U.S. Congress. Incumbent Sharice Davids is already the confirmed Democratic nominee for the November election, while Republican nominees Amanda Adkins and John McCaughrean will go head to head on Aug. 2 for the nomination.
Lawrence church alleges it was vandalized over stance on Amendment 2
A Lawrence, Kansas, church alleges it was vandalized in response to its stance on Amendment 2 over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
UPDATE: 47-year-old Olathe man last seen Wednesday found deceased
The Olathe Police Department reports a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
LJWORLD
News and notes including plans for vacant I-70 industrial lot, closing of city’s lone gun range, and bankruptcy for Mac shop
Today, I have a tale of a hole in a roof, a gun and a MacBook computer. It sure sounds like a bad IT day, but don’t let your imaginations run wild. Rather, it is news and notes from around town, featuring one business that is expanding and two that have closed.
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Kansas SOS responds to JoCo Sheriff's claims around election fraud allegations
The Kansas Secretary of State is responding to the Johnson County Sheriff's claim that he's received more than 200 claims of fraud from the 2020 election.
LJWORLD
UPDATED: Double homicide in Lawrence leads to car chase; bond set at $1.5M for suspect; names of victims released
4:30 p.m. UPDATE AUG. 1, 2022: During Marshall’s first court appearance on Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder intentional and premeditated. He was charged with five counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. All seven of these charges are off grid felonies and could come with a life sentence. He was also charged with one count of attempted murder which is a level-one felony.
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
WIBW
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
Comments / 0