KU football notebook: Daniels befriends South Florida freshman, Neal an admirer of Deuce Vaughn

4:30 p.m. UPDATE AUG. 1, 2022: During Marshall’s first court appearance on Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder intentional and premeditated. He was charged with five counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. All seven of these charges are off grid felonies and could come with a life sentence. He was also charged with one count of attempted murder which is a level-one felony.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO