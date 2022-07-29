ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KU football notebook: Daniels befriends South Florida freshman, Neal an admirer of Deuce Vaughn

By Zac Boyer
KU Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
m.kusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KU Sports

Kansas receives commitment from Florida HS defensive tackle Marcus Calvin

Marcus Calvin, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from St. Petersburg, Florida, committed to play football at Kansas on Monday evening. Calvin chose the Jayhawks over Vanderbilt and Liberty, which he identified as his finalists on July 18. He had been recruited heavily by Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos, was offered a scholarship by the Jayhawks in early June and took an official visit to campus on June 17.
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#Nfl#Clemson#American Football#College Sports
Great Bend Post

What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?

The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka sports facility is set to open this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
KSNT News

Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection

KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
KCTV 5

Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County

OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
WIBW

KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
LJWORLD

UPDATED: Double homicide in Lawrence leads to car chase; bond set at $1.5M for suspect; names of victims released

4:30 p.m. UPDATE AUG. 1, 2022: During Marshall’s first court appearance on Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder intentional and premeditated. He was charged with five counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. All seven of these charges are off grid felonies and could come with a life sentence. He was also charged with one count of attempted murder which is a level-one felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcparent.com

Date Night Ideas in KC

Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
WIBW

Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy