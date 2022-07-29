Martha L. Johnson, 58, of Brasher Falls

www.wwnytv.com
Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.
Did you feel it? Earthquakes in NNY
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were two small earthquakes in northern New York this week. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 2.5 on the Richter scale earthquake was recorded - with its center near St. Regis Falls - just after midnight Wednesday. Another 1.1 magnitude quake followed....
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More trained canine teams will be coming to state prisons in an effort to slow down the flow of illegal contraband like drugs. Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, Anthony Annucci decided to do this after some guidance from the Prison Violence Task Force.
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Detectives in Florida say a doctor is under arrest for selling prescription drugs while writing false prescriptions. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started in May when the Narcotics Division received information about fraudulent prescriptions being written and sold by a doctor.
Man admits to voter fraud to prove point about state’s elections being unsecure
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A Wisconsin man admits to committing voter fraud to try and prove the state’s absentee ballots are not secure. It’s a risky move that Harry Wait said is worth it, as he is president of the self-described watchdog group H.O.T. Government. “If this is what...
